Four cities of Donetsk region will be left without water: what is known
Kyiv • UNN
Water supply will be temporarily cut off in Sloviansk, Kramatorsk, Druzhkivka and Kostyantynivka due to repairs. Over the last day, Russian shelling wounded 3 civilians in different localities of Donetsk region.
Today, October 21, water supply will be cut off in Donetsk region due to repair work for residents of Sloviansk, Kramatorsk, Druzhkivka and Kostyantynivka. Three people were wounded in the region as a result of Russian strikes over the past day, said RMA head Vadim Filashkin, UNN reports.
Tonight Sloviansk, Kramatorsk, Druzhkivka and Kostyantynivka will be left without water. The shutdown is scheduled to start at 21:00 on October 21 and will last for the duration of repairs on two main water pipelines
According to him, water supply will be resumed in full after the repairs are completed and the water pipes are filled with water.
As for the situation in the region as of the morning of October 21, according to the head of the RMA, Russians wounded 3 residents over the past day. A person was wounded in Kurakhove, 3 high-rise buildings and numerous private houses were damaged; one person was wounded in Illinka and Novoselidivka.
"In total, Russians fired 19 times at the settlements of Donetsk region over the last day. We evacuated 81 people from the frontline, including 15 children," added Filashkin.
