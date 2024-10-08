Wells are being drilled in Donetsk region to ensure water supply

After the Russian army destroyed the water supply infrastructure in Donetsk region in late September, there are significant difficulties with water supply, but no critical problems at the moment. At the same time, measures are being taken to normalize water supply, said Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk RMA, during a telethon, UNN reported.

When asked about improving water supply by drilling wells, the head of the Donetsk RMA said the following:

A few days ago, the enemy destroyed municipal property, and now there are huge difficulties not only in Kramatorsk, Slaviansk, Druzhkivka with water, but almost throughout the region. We will soon take certain steps to drill wells in Slavyansk, Kramatorsk, Druzhkovka and Dobropolye. We want our people to have water supply. - he said on the air of United News.

According to Filashkin, utilities, charitable organizations, and the State Emergency Service are helping with the necessary measures.

“There are no critical problems with drinking water now,” emphasized the head of the RMA.

“Yes, we are supplying drinking water to Kramatorsk every three days. But we hope that in the near future we will have drinking water every day,” the official promised.

