The town is half-ruined: Khortytsia JFO spokesman answers whether Russians captured Kurakhove

For a week now, city battles have been going on in Kurakhove, and the town is in a dilapidated state. The enemy obviously rushed to make statements about the capture of the city. This was reported by the spokesman for the Khortytsia separate military unit Viktor Tregubov, according to UNN with reference to Suspilne Donbas.

It is impossible to analyze the area of the city by percentage during the fighting. I can, however, note that as of this morning, there was fighting within its borders, so the enemy was clearly in a hurry to claim the city's capture - Tregubov said.

On the morning of January 6, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced on Telegram that the Russian army had allegedly completely captured Kurakhove.

Also on the afternoon of January 6, on Suspilne. Studio, Ruslan Mykula, co-founder of the Deep State analytical project, said that as of the morning there was no such information.

"Yesterday evening, at least in the western and northern parts of the TPP, there were positions of the Defense Forces, and we do not know anything about their loss. Therefore, we cannot confirm this information," Mykula said.

Addendum

Fighting continues in the town of Kurakhove. After the capture of Maryinka, the Russian army continued daily assaults in this direction since the beginning of 2024.

On December 30, 2024, it was reported that "heavy fighting" was going on in the urban area of Kurakhove, with the occupiers trying to realize their numerical advantage and develop an offensive.