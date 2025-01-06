The town is half-ruined: Khortytsia JFO spokesman answers whether Russians captured Kurakhove

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 56256 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 149340 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 128483 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 136028 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 134660 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 172236 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110861 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 164923 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104502 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113972 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 131747 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 130629 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 43436 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 100695 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"

06:35 PM • 102928 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 149349 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 172243 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 164928 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 192632 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 181819 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 130625 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 131743 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 143231 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

February 28, 09:03 AM • 134823 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151987 views
The town is half-ruined: Khortytsia JFO spokesman answers whether Russians captured Kurakhove

The town is half-ruined: Khortytsia JFO spokesman answers whether Russians captured Kurakhove

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22120 views

The spokesperson for the Khortytsia military unit denied Russia's claims that Kurakhove had been completely captured. Fighting continues in the town, it is in a dilapidated state, and the Defense Forces are holding their positions.

For a week now, city battles have been going on in Kurakhove, and the town is in a dilapidated state. The enemy obviously rushed to make statements about the capture of the city. This was reported by the spokesman for the Khortytsia separate military unit Viktor Tregubov, according to UNN with reference to Suspilne Donbas.

It is impossible to analyze the area of the city by percentage during the fighting. I can, however, note that as of this morning, there was fighting within its borders, so the enemy was clearly in a hurry to claim the city's capture

- Tregubov said.

On the morning of January 6, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced on Telegram that the Russian army had allegedly completely captured Kurakhove.

Also on the afternoon of January 6, on Suspilne. Studio, Ruslan Mykula, co-founder of the Deep State analytical project, said that as of the morning there was no such information.

"Yesterday evening, at least in the western and northern parts of the TPP, there were positions of the Defense Forces, and we do not know anything about their loss. Therefore, we cannot confirm this information," Mykula said.

Addendum

Fighting continues in the town of Kurakhove. After the capture of Maryinka, the Russian army continued daily assaults in this direction since the beginning of 2024.

On December 30, 2024, it was reported that "heavy fighting" was going on in the urban area of Kurakhove, with the occupiers trying to realize their numerical advantage and develop an offensive.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War
kurakhoveKurakhovo

