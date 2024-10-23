132 combat engagements took place in the frontline: the most intense in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors - General Staff
Over the last day, 132 combat engagements took place, with the most difficult situation in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors. The enemy launched 73 air strikes, carried out more than 610 drone attacks and about 3,000 shelling incidents.
There have been 132 combat engagements since the beginning of the day. The most difficult situation is in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove directions. This is stated in the report of the General Staff as of 22.00 on 23.10.2024, UNN reports.
The enemy launched one missile strike using one missile, 73 air strikes using 117 combat aircraft, more than 610 strikes by kamikaze drones and fired about 3,000 times at the positions of our troops and settlements using various types of weapons,
Details
Seven combat engagements with Russian invaders took place in the Kharkiv sector . Five attacks in the areas of Vovchansk and Tykhyne were repelled by Ukrainian troops, and two more are ongoing.
In the Kupyansk sector , the enemy tried nine times to force our units out of their positions near Pishchane, Kruhliakivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Lozova, Vyshneve and Pershotravneve. Two attacks are still ongoing.
The enemy attacked 12 times in the Liman sector, trying to advance towards Hrekivka, Terny, Novomykhailivka, Torske and Serebryanka. Our troops managed to repel eight of the enemy's attacks, four more are ongoing, and the situation is under control.
Five combat engagements took place in the Kramatorsk sector . The occupants were active in the areas of Stupochky, Bila Hora and Hryhorivka, and all enemy attempts to improve their position were stopped by Ukrainian troops.
The enemy tried to break into our defense four times in the Toretsk sector . Since the beginning of the day, the occupants near the settlements of Toretsk and Nelipovka have been fiercely repulsed by our defenders three times. One attack is ongoing.
The enemy is intensively attacking Ukrainian defenders in the Pokrovske sector . Here, during the day, the aggressor carried out 37 assault and offensive actions. Russian occupants were most active in the areas of Selydove, Novotoretsk, Lysivka, Sukhoi Balka, Promin, Sukhyi Yar, Krutyi Yar, Myroliubivka, Krasnyi Yar and Mykhailivka. In total, Ukrainian troops have repelled 29 attacks in the area, and eight more combat engagements are ongoing. The situation is complicated but under control of the Defense Forces. Our soldiers are making efforts to prevent the enemy from advancing deep into Ukrainian territory.
According to the information currently available, the aggressor's losses in this sector amounted to 348 people killed and wounded. One armored personnel carrier, one infantry fighting vehicle, four vehicles, two motorcycles, three UAV antennas, one cannon and one mortar were destroyed. In addition, two armored personnel carriers, one armored personnel carrier, one vehicle, one armored personnel carrier and one enemy mortar were damaged.
In the Kurakhove sector, 30 combat engagements have taken place as of this time of day. The invaders remain highly active, trying to advance in the areas of Katerynivka, Antonivka, Novodmytrivka, Kreminna Balka, Zoryane, Hostrye and Dale. Ukrainian Defense Forces units repelled 26 enemy attacks, four attacks are still ongoing.
Five firefights took place in the Vremivsk sector . All enemy attacks were stopped in the areas of Bohoyavlenka, Novoukrainka and Zolota Niva.
In the Orikhivsk sector , one unsuccessful enemy attack was repelled by our troops during the day near Novodanylivka.
In the Prydniprovsky sector, our soldiers repelled four attacks by Russian invaders on the positions of Ukrainian troops.
Ukrainian defense forces continue operations in the Kursk region. Enemy aircraft continue to strike with guided aerial bombs on the territory of Russia. At present, 27 air strikes involving 21 guided aerial bombs have been reported,
In other areas, there were no significant changes in the situation.
