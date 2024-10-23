132 combat engagements took place in the frontline: the most intense in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors - General Staff

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

© 2007 — 2024

132 combat engagements took place in the frontline: the most intense in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 39508 views

Over the last day, 132 combat engagements took place, with the most difficult situation in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors. The enemy launched 73 air strikes, carried out more than 610 drone attacks and about 3,000 shelling incidents.

132 combat engagements took place in the frontline: the most intense in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors - General Staff

There have been 132 combat engagements since the beginning of the day. The most difficult situation is in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove directions. This is stated in the report of the General Staff as of 22.00 on 23.10.2024, UNN reports.

The enemy launched one missile strike using one missile, 73 air strikes using 117 combat aircraft, more than 610 strikes by kamikaze drones and fired about 3,000 times at the positions of our troops and settlements using various types of weapons,

- the statement said.

Details

Seven combat engagements with Russian invaders took place in the Kharkiv sector . Five attacks in the areas of Vovchansk and Tykhyne were repelled by Ukrainian troops, and two more are ongoing.

In the Kupyansk sector , the enemy tried nine times to force our units out of their positions near Pishchane, Kruhliakivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Lozova, Vyshneve and Pershotravneve. Two attacks are still ongoing.

The enemy attacked 12 times in the Liman sector, trying to advance towards Hrekivka, Terny, Novomykhailivka, Torske and Serebryanka. Our troops managed to repel eight of the enemy's attacks, four more are ongoing, and the situation is under control.

Five combat engagements took place in the Kramatorsk sector . The occupants were active in the areas of Stupochky, Bila Hora and Hryhorivka, and all enemy attempts to improve their position were stopped by Ukrainian troops.

The enemy tried to break into our defense four times in the Toretsk sector . Since the beginning of the day, the occupants near the settlements of Toretsk and Nelipovka have been fiercely repulsed by our defenders three times.  One attack is ongoing.

The enemy is intensively attacking Ukrainian defenders in the Pokrovske sector .  Here, during the day, the aggressor carried out 37 assault and offensive actions. Russian occupants were most active in the areas of Selydove, Novotoretsk, Lysivka, Sukhoi Balka, Promin, Sukhyi Yar, Krutyi Yar, Myroliubivka, Krasnyi Yar and Mykhailivka. In total, Ukrainian troops have repelled 29 attacks in the area, and eight more combat engagements are ongoing. The situation is complicated but under control of the Defense Forces. Our soldiers are making efforts to prevent the enemy from advancing deep into Ukrainian territory.

According to the information currently available, the aggressor's losses in this sector amounted to 348 people killed and wounded. One armored personnel carrier, one infantry fighting vehicle, four vehicles, two motorcycles, three UAV antennas, one cannon and one mortar were destroyed. In addition, two armored personnel carriers, one armored personnel carrier, one vehicle, one armored personnel carrier and one enemy mortar were damaged.

In the Kurakhove sector, 30 combat engagements have taken place as of this time of day. The invaders remain highly active, trying to advance in the areas of Katerynivka, Antonivka, Novodmytrivka, Kreminna Balka, Zoryane, Hostrye and Dale. Ukrainian Defense Forces units repelled 26 enemy attacks, four attacks are still ongoing.

Five firefights took place in the Vremivsk sector . All enemy attacks were stopped in the areas of Bohoyavlenka, Novoukrainka and Zolota Niva.

In the Orikhivsk sector , one unsuccessful enemy attack was repelled by our troops during the day near Novodanylivka.

In the Prydniprovsky sector, our soldiers repelled four attacks by Russian invaders on the positions of Ukrainian troops.

Ukrainian defense forces continue operations in the Kursk region. Enemy aircraft continue to strike with guided aerial bombs on the territory of Russia. At present, 27 air strikes involving 21 guided aerial bombs have been reported,

- the General Staff added.

In other areas, there were no significant changes in the situation.

Oleksiy Khalabuda is the new Chief of Staff of the Unmanned Systems Command - media23.10.24, 21:52 • 32088 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

War
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Lyman, Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Toretsk
Kurakhovo
Kramatorsk
Kupyansk
Kharkiv
