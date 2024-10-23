Oleksiy Khalabuda is the new Chief of Staff of the Unmanned Systems Command - media
Kyiv • UNN
Colonel Oleksiy Halabuda, former commander of the 28th Separate Mechanized Brigade, has been appointed the new Chief of Staff of the Unmanned Systems Command. He replaced Roman Hladkyi, who was previously investigated by the SBU.
Roman Hladkyi has been replaced as the Chief of Staff of the Unmanned Systems Command by the former commander of the 28th Separate Mechanized Brigade, Colonel Oleksiy Halabuda. This was reported to Suspilne by sources in the SSF, UNN reports.
In an interview with Suspilne, Oleksandr Yarmak, a staff sergeant of the Unmanned Systems Command, said that Captain Roman Hladkyi no longer holds the position of Chief of Staff of the Unmanned Systems Command.
"They changed our chief of staff," he said.
Another Suspilne source in the Unmanned Systems Forces confirmed that Roman Hladkyi had recently been transferred from the SBS, and another person had already been appointed to take his place. The General Staff did not respond to Suspilne's request for information on who the new Chief of Staff of the SBS is.
Recall
In August, Hladkyi was appointed Chief of Staff of the Unmanned Systems Command. The media reported that he was suspected of high treason, and that during the Russian-Ukrainian war, Roman Hladkyi had already crossed Russian border crossings. In early September, it became known that the SBU was conducting an investigation into him.