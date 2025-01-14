Kurakhove sector: Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed over 130 occupants since the beginning of the month

Since the beginning of January 2024, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have neutralized more than 130 occupants in the Kurakhiv sector, including dead or wounded. This was announced by the press officer of the 33rd Brigade Nazar Voitenkov during a live telethon, UNN reports .

The operational situation remains difficult and has been so for quite some time. Rashists mostly move on foot, use armored vehicles very rarely, and practically do not use them. They run to hideouts, to dugouts, try to gain a foothold there and wait for support groups, which then move to our positions with a massive assault - said Voitenkov.

The spokesman added that the Ukrainian Armed Forces continue to destroy the occupiers. According to him, the enemy's losses will continue to grow, as Russian troops do not stop trying to advance.

We continue to destroy them every day. Just this month, from the beginning to the present day, we have already managed to kill more than 130 occupants, either dead or wounded. But it is obvious that the number will continue to run higher because they do not stop trying to move forward. We are constantly monitoring them on the battlefield, this is our main task - said Voitenkov.

Recall

Over the past day, 166 combat engagements were registered, the enemy carried out 62 air strikes and fired 4,500 times. Most attacks took place in the Pokrovsk sector - 77 offensives.