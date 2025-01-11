Fighting continues near Kurakhove, it is impossible to say that Russian troops have taken the town completely - OSGT “Khortytsia”

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 10864 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 137800 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 122140 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 130215 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 130928 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 165539 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 109736 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 159710 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104316 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113897 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 70641 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 123858 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 122284 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 64751 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 79135 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 137800 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 165539 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 159710 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 187707 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 177062 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 122284 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 123858 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 140855 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 132654 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 150064 views
Fighting continues near Kurakhove, it is impossible to say that Russian troops have taken the town completely - OSGT “Khortytsia”

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 36984 views

Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to hold their positions within the town of Kurakhove in Donetsk region, so it is impossible to say that the Russian occupation forces have completely taken the town, said Viktor Tregubov, spokesman for the Khortytsia military unit.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to hold their positions within the city of Kurakhove in Donetsk region, so it is impossible to say that the Russian occupation forces have completely taken the city. This was stated by the spokesman for the Khortytsia OSGT Viktor Tregubov on Suspilne TV channel, UNN reports.

Details

"According to my information, there is fighting in the area of Kurakhove. Among other things, Ukrainian positions are being held at the thermal power plant, which is part of Kurakhove, so we cannot say that Russian troops have taken the town completely. Although, of course, most of the town has been razed to rubble. This must be recognized," Tregubov said.

He noted that "since Ukrainian troops are still holding positions within the city limits, we cannot talk about any kind of withdrawal.

"The situation is complicated, let's not say that everything is easy, but I would not confirm Russian versions where it would be biased," Tregubov added.

Addendum 

The DeepState OSINT project reported that the Russian army occupied the town of Kurakhove, Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region, as of Saturday night, January 11.

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported today, January 11, that 213 combat engagements were recorded at the frontline over the past day. The aggressor carried out air strikes. The situation was most intense in the Kramatorsk, Pokrovske and Novopavlivka sectors.

At the same time, while on January 10, the General Staff's report listed the Kurakhove direction, on January 11, the towns of Kurakhove, Dachne, Yasynove, and Yantarne were assigned to the Pokrovsk direction, and the Kurakhove direction was not mentioned.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
kurakhoveKurakhovo
ukraineUkraine
donetskDonetsk

