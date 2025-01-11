Fighting continues near Kurakhove, it is impossible to say that Russian troops have taken the town completely - OSGT “Khortytsia”

The Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to hold their positions within the city of Kurakhove in Donetsk region, so it is impossible to say that the Russian occupation forces have completely taken the city. This was stated by the spokesman for the Khortytsia OSGT Viktor Tregubov on Suspilne TV channel, UNN reports.

Details

"According to my information, there is fighting in the area of Kurakhove. Among other things, Ukrainian positions are being held at the thermal power plant, which is part of Kurakhove, so we cannot say that Russian troops have taken the town completely. Although, of course, most of the town has been razed to rubble. This must be recognized," Tregubov said.

He noted that "since Ukrainian troops are still holding positions within the city limits, we cannot talk about any kind of withdrawal.

"The situation is complicated, let's not say that everything is easy, but I would not confirm Russian versions where it would be biased," Tregubov added.

Addendum

The DeepState OSINT project reported that the Russian army occupied the town of Kurakhove, Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region, as of Saturday night, January 11.

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported today, January 11, that 213 combat engagements were recorded at the frontline over the past day. The aggressor carried out air strikes. The situation was most intense in the Kramatorsk, Pokrovske and Novopavlivka sectors.

At the same time, while on January 10, the General Staff's report listed the Kurakhove direction, on January 11, the towns of Kurakhove, Dachne, Yasynove, and Yantarne were assigned to the Pokrovsk direction, and the Kurakhove direction was not mentioned.