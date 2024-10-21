Shelling in Donetsk region: at least three people killed and two wounded in Pokrovsk district
Kyiv • UNN
At least 3 people were killed and 2 wounded as a result of Russian shelling of Pokrovsk district in Donetsk region. Residential buildings and infrastructure in Myrnohrad and Kurakhove were damaged.
At least three people were killed and two wounded in Donetsk region as a result of today's shelling of Pokrovsk district. This was reported by the head of the Donetsk RMA Vadym Filashkin, UNN reports.
"In Myrnohrad, 2 people were killed and 1 wounded, 15 multi-storey buildings, 14 outbuildings, 2 garages, a shop and a trade pavilion were damaged. In Kurakhove, one person was killed and one wounded, a 5-storey building and an administrative building were damaged," said Filashkin.
The head of the RMA noted that the Russians are trying to wipe Donetsk region off the map and urged residents to evacuate.
