In the Kurakhove sector, the Defense Forces are countering the enemy's attempts to realize their numerical superiority and develop an offensive. The enemy actively conducted assault operations in the urban area of Kurakhove. UNN reports this with reference to the Khortytsia separate military unit.

The enemy actively conducted assault operations in the urban area of Kurakhove and in the direction of Dachne and Yantarne. Measures to localize and destroy enemy assault groups that have infiltrated our combat formations are underway - The message of the Khortytsia JFO reads.

Also, in the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy reportedly attacked the positions of the Defense Forces in Chasovyi Yar and in the direction of Stupochky and Bila Hora, and in the Toretsk sector, they stormed the fortifications of Ukrainian troops in Toretsk. The occupants used four buggies, a car and motorcycles to move personnel in order to launch an offensive in the direction of Shcherbynivka. However, the convoy was detected by our defenders in advance and was hit by fire.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces in the areas of Tarasivka, Yelizavetivka, Lysivka, Zelene, Pishchane, Shevchenko and Slovianka. "As a result of the assault and fire, some of our positions were destroyed. Measures are being taken to prevent the deterioration of the tactical situation," reported the Khortytsia military unit.

In the Vremivsk sector, the enemy conducted offensive actions in the area of Zelenivka, Kostiantynopil and in the direction of Vremivka: it was unsuccessful. According to the Khortytsia JFO, the enemy continues to amass forces for further attacks.

Addendum

According to the General Staff, in the Kurakhove sector on January 6, the Defense Forces repelled 26 attacks on the positions of our troops near Slovianka, Sribne, Andriivka, Petropavlivka, Kurakhove and Dachne.

On January 6, Viktor Tregubov , a spokesman for the Khortytsia military unit, saidthat Russia's claims of full control over the city were not true.