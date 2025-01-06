"We are not talking about full Russian control over the town": "Khortytsia" JFO on the situation in Kurakhove

In Kurakhove, Donetsk region, the defense of the city continues, fighting is taking place in the western part, but Ukrainian units are still in the city. There is no talk of full Russian control over the town. This was stated by the spokesman of the "Khortytsia" military unit Viktor Tregubov during a telethon, UNN reports.

We do not confirm, because in our latest report, which was a few hours ago, there is information about urban fighting in the city itself. The defense is ongoing in the city, it's going on in the western part of the city, but our units are still there and still fighting. That is, we are not talking about full control of the city by the Russians - Tregubov said.

Addendum

On the morning of January 6, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced on Telegram that the Russian army had allegedly completely captured Kurakhove.

Also on the afternoon of January 6, on Suspilne. Studio, Ruslan Mykula, co-founder of the Deep State analytical project, said that as of the morning there was no such information.

Yesterday evening, at least in the western and northern parts of the thermal power plant, there were positions of the Defense Forces, and we do not know anything about their loss. Therefore, we cannot confirm this information, Mykula said.

In the afternoon, Tregubov reportedthat urban fighting had been going on in Kurakhove for a week, and the town was in a dilapidated state. The enemy was clearly in a hurry to make statements about the capture of the town.

Recall

As of 16:00 , 108 combat engagements took place in various sectors of the frontline. Most enemy attacks were recorded in the Pokrovsk sector - 16 attempts to attack.

Also in the Kurakhove sector, the enemy attacked seven times near Slovianka, Petropavlivka, Kurakhove and Dachne. Six battles are over, another one is still ongoing. Andriivka was hit by an attack from an unmanned aerial vehicle.