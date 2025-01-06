ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

"We are not talking about full Russian control over the town": "Khortytsia" JFO on the situation in Kurakhove

"We are not talking about full Russian control over the town": "Khortytsia" JFO on the situation in Kurakhove

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25772 views

Urban fighting continues in Kurakhovo, with Ukrainian units holding positions in the western part of the city. Russia's claims of full control over the town are not true.

In Kurakhove, Donetsk region, the defense of the city continues, fighting is taking place in the western part, but Ukrainian units are still in the city. There is no talk of full Russian control over the town. This was stated by the spokesman of the "Khortytsia" military unit Viktor Tregubov during a telethon, UNN reports.

We do not confirm, because in our latest report, which was a few hours ago, there is information about urban fighting in the city itself. The defense is ongoing in the city, it's going on in the western part of the city, but our units are still there and still fighting. That is, we are not talking about full control of the city by the Russians

- Tregubov said.

Addendum 

On the morning of January 6, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced on Telegram that the Russian army had allegedly completely captured Kurakhove.

Also on the afternoon of January 6, on Suspilne. Studio, Ruslan Mykula, co-founder of the Deep State analytical project, said that as of the morning there was no such information.

Yesterday evening, at least in the western and northern parts of the thermal power plant, there were positions of the Defense Forces, and we do not know anything about their loss. Therefore, we cannot confirm this information,

Mykula said.

In the afternoon, Tregubov reportedthat urban fighting had been going on in Kurakhove for a week, and the town was in a dilapidated state. The enemy was clearly in a hurry to make statements about the capture of the town.

Recall

As of 16:00 , 108 combat engagements took place in various sectors of the frontline. Most enemy attacks were recorded in the Pokrovsk sector - 16 attempts to attack.

Also in the Kurakhove sector, the enemy attacked seven times near Slovianka, Petropavlivka, Kurakhove and Dachne. Six battles are over, another one is still ongoing. Andriivka was hit by an attack from an unmanned aerial vehicle.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
kurakhoveKurakhovo
donetskDonetsk

Contact us about advertising