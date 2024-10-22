There were 122 combat engagements in the frontline, the most intense in the Pokrovsk sector
There were 122 combat engagements at the front, the situation on the Pokrovske and Kurakhove directions remains tense - the enemy is concentrating its main offensive efforts there. This is stated in the report of the General Staff as of 22.00 on 22.10.2024, UNN reports.
To date, 122 combat engagements have already taken place. The terrorist state carried out 70 air strikes, dropping 122 drones. In addition, the Russian invaders used 718 kamikaze drones for attacks and fired over 3,200 times at the positions of our troops and populated areas,
In Kharkiv sector, Russian terrorists stormed the positions of our troops four times near Vovchansk and Starytsia. Two hostile attacks are ongoing.
Today, Ukrainian troops in the Kharkiv sector eliminated and wounded 72 invaders, destroyed an armored combat vehicle, two artillery systems, 32 UAVs, seven vehicles and one special equipment unit. In addition, two artillery systems and four occupant vehicles were damaged.
The enemy attacked our positions 12 times in the Kupiansk sector . Near Pishchane, Petropavlivka, Kolisnykivka and Lozova, Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled nine attacks. Three firefights are ongoing.
In the Liman sector, Russian troops attacked Ukrainian troops 14 times in the areas of Hrekivka, Novomykhailivka, Terny and Torske. Fighting continues near Hrekivka and in the area of Terny.
In the Kramatorsk sector, Ukrainian troops repelled an attempt by the invaders to advance toward Bondarne.
The enemy continues to focus its main efforts on the Pokrovske sector , where the aggressor attacked our positions 40 times in the areas of Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka and Selydove. The defense forces repelled 34 enemy assaults, and six firefights are still ongoing.
According to preliminary estimates, today the occupiers lost 168 servicemen killed and 197 wounded in action in this area. A tank, four armored combat vehicles, three artillery systems, six cars and four motorcycles were destroyed. Ukrainian defenders also inflicted significant damage to four more artillery systems, three vehicles and four enemy armored combat vehicles.
The enemy is also quite active in the Kurakhivka sector - 35 hostile attacks have been recorded so far this day near Hirnyk, Novodmytrivka, Horoshne, Katerynivka and Antonivka. Our defenders stopped 21 of them. Fighting continues in 14 locations.
In the Vremivsk sector today, the aggressor stormed the front line of our defense ten times in the direction of Bohoyavlenka and Velyka Novosilka. One attack is ongoing.
In the Orikhivsk sector, the enemy tried to advance to the positions of Ukrainian troops near Robotyno and failed.
In the Prydniprovsky sector, the Ukrainian Defense Forces stopped four attempts by the occupiers to attack our positions.
