General Staff: almost a third of combat engagements took place in the Kurakhove sector, enemy was concentrating in the area of Selydove

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

General Staff: almost a third of combat engagements took place in the Kurakhove sector, enemy was concentrating in the area of Selydove

Kyiv • UNN

 • 21663 views

There were 197 combat engagements in the frontline, the most intense in the Kurakhove sector. The enemy launched 3 missile attacks, 78 air strikes and over 4,000 attacks using multiple launch rocket systems and kamikaze drones.

General Staff: almost a third of combat engagements took place in the Kurakhove sector, enemy was concentrating in the area of Selydove

There were 197 combat engagements on the frontline yesterday, most of them in the Kurakhove sector, in the Pokrovsk sector the enemy concentrated in the areas of Selydove and Promin, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a summary as of 8 a.m. on October 21, UNN reports.

Over the last day, 197 combat engagements took place

- reported the General Staff.

According to the updated information, yesterday the enemy launched three missile attacks on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas using six missiles, as well as 78 air strikes, including 135 guided bombs. In addition, it carried out more than four thousand attacks, including 136 from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 1424 kamikaze drones to attack.

Four strikes on the areas of concentration of enemy personnel and weapons were reportedly carried out by missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces over the past day, in addition, two UAV control centers, one air defense system, one artillery system and two other important enemy targets were destroyed.

According to the General Staff, the situation is as follows:

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive and assault operations in the area of Vovchansk four times.

The number of combat engagements in the Kupyansk sector reached twelve over the last day. Defense forces repelled the occupants' attacks in the areas of Holubivka, Kolisnykivka, Lozova, Pishchane, Vyshneve and Novoosynove.

On the Lyman direction, our troops stopped 20 enemy attacks. The invaders concentrated their main efforts in the areas of Hrekivka, Novomykhailivka, Yampolivka, Novosadove, Terny, Zarichne and Serebryanske forestry.

One attack near Ivano-Daryivka was repelled by the Defense Forces in the Siversky sector.

Ukrainian troops stopped two attempts of the invaders to advance near Stupochky in the Kramatorsk sector. The situation is under control.

The enemy tried to advance five times in the area of Toretsk and Shcherbynivka.

46 attacks were repelled by Ukrainian troops in the Pokrovsk sector over the last day. The enemy tried to advance near the settlements of Mykhailivka, Vozdvyzhenka, Myroliubivka, Novotroyitske and Sukhyi Yar. The enemy concentrated its main efforts in the areas of Selydove and Promen, where 22 and 9 firefights took place respectively.

Defense forces continue to hold back the enemy in the Kurakhove sector. In the areas of Hirnyk, Novodmitrivka, Kurakhivka, Kostyantynivka, Maksymilianivka, Antonivka, Kurakhove, and Vodiane, the occupants tried to break through Ukrainian defenses 59 times.

Eleven enemy attacks were stopped by our troops in the area of Bohoyavlenka and one near Novoukrainka in the Vremivsky sector.

On the Orikhiv direction, enemy units tried to advance three times in the area of Robotyne.

On the Prydniprovsky direction, our soldiers repelled six attacks by Russian invaders on the positions of Ukrainian troops.

The operational situation in the Volyn and Polissya sectors remained unchanged. No signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy maintains a military presence, conducts reconnaissance activities and artillery shelling.

"Ukrainian defense forces continue to conduct operations in the Kursk sector, where the enemy launched 41 air strikes over the past day, using 72 guided missiles," the General Staff said.

Enemy lost 1710 troops and 24 tanks - General Staff21.10.24, 07:48 • 17870 views

