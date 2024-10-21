General Staff: almost a third of combat engagements took place in the Kurakhove sector, enemy was concentrating in the area of Selydove
There were 197 combat engagements in the frontline, the most intense in the Kurakhove sector. The enemy launched 3 missile attacks, 78 air strikes and over 4,000 attacks using multiple launch rocket systems and kamikaze drones.
There were 197 combat engagements on the frontline yesterday, most of them in the Kurakhove sector, in the Pokrovsk sector the enemy concentrated in the areas of Selydove and Promin, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a summary as of 8 a.m. on October 21, UNN reports.
Over the last day, 197 combat engagements took place
According to the updated information, yesterday the enemy launched three missile attacks on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas using six missiles, as well as 78 air strikes, including 135 guided bombs. In addition, it carried out more than four thousand attacks, including 136 from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 1424 kamikaze drones to attack.
Four strikes on the areas of concentration of enemy personnel and weapons were reportedly carried out by missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces over the past day, in addition, two UAV control centers, one air defense system, one artillery system and two other important enemy targets were destroyed.
According to the General Staff, the situation is as follows:
In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive and assault operations in the area of Vovchansk four times.
The number of combat engagements in the Kupyansk sector reached twelve over the last day. Defense forces repelled the occupants' attacks in the areas of Holubivka, Kolisnykivka, Lozova, Pishchane, Vyshneve and Novoosynove.
On the Lyman direction, our troops stopped 20 enemy attacks. The invaders concentrated their main efforts in the areas of Hrekivka, Novomykhailivka, Yampolivka, Novosadove, Terny, Zarichne and Serebryanske forestry.
One attack near Ivano-Daryivka was repelled by the Defense Forces in the Siversky sector.
Ukrainian troops stopped two attempts of the invaders to advance near Stupochky in the Kramatorsk sector. The situation is under control.
The enemy tried to advance five times in the area of Toretsk and Shcherbynivka.
46 attacks were repelled by Ukrainian troops in the Pokrovsk sector over the last day. The enemy tried to advance near the settlements of Mykhailivka, Vozdvyzhenka, Myroliubivka, Novotroyitske and Sukhyi Yar. The enemy concentrated its main efforts in the areas of Selydove and Promen, where 22 and 9 firefights took place respectively.
Defense forces continue to hold back the enemy in the Kurakhove sector. In the areas of Hirnyk, Novodmitrivka, Kurakhivka, Kostyantynivka, Maksymilianivka, Antonivka, Kurakhove, and Vodiane, the occupants tried to break through Ukrainian defenses 59 times.
Eleven enemy attacks were stopped by our troops in the area of Bohoyavlenka and one near Novoukrainka in the Vremivsky sector.
On the Orikhiv direction, enemy units tried to advance three times in the area of Robotyne.
On the Prydniprovsky direction, our soldiers repelled six attacks by Russian invaders on the positions of Ukrainian troops.
The operational situation in the Volyn and Polissya sectors remained unchanged. No signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.
On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy maintains a military presence, conducts reconnaissance activities and artillery shelling.
"Ukrainian defense forces continue to conduct operations in the Kursk sector, where the enemy launched 41 air strikes over the past day, using 72 guided missiles," the General Staff said.
