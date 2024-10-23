Number of attacks decreased in three areas in Donetsk region: the reason is given
Kyiv • UNN
The number of assaults on the Kramatorsk, Siversk and Toretsk directions decreased. The enemy probably took a tactical pause to replenish forces and equipment, and the situation in Toretsk has stabilized.
In the Kramatorsk, Siverskyi and Toretsk sectors, the number of attacks decreased slightly, which may be due to the replenishment of occupants' manpower and the supply of equipment to strengthen the attacks. The situation in Toretsk itself has somewhat stabilized. This was reported by Anastasia Bobovnikova, a spokeswoman for the Luhansk operational and tactical group of troops, during a telethon, UNN reports.
The number of assaults in these areas has slightly decreased. We attribute this to the fact that the enemy probably took a tactical pause to replenish manpower, replenish losses, replenish ammunition, and possibly bring in some equipment. When they finish preparations, the number of attacks will most likely resume again
She said that the situation in Toretsk has somewhat stabilized.
"We are holding the frontline unchanged. The enemy is still entrenched in the eastern districts of the city, but we are holding back their further advance and will defend the city. We are currently doing a good job," added Bobovnikova.
Recall
There were 166 combat engagementsover the last day, most of them in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors. The enemy carried out 104 air strikes and over 4,500 attacks, and Ukrainian forces repelled numerous attacks in various parts of the frontline.