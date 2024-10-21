General Staff: Russian army tried to break into our defense near Toretsk
Kyiv • UNN
The Russian army carried out 67 attacks in various frontline areas. Most of the fighting took place in the Pokrovsk sector. The enemy tried to break into the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defense in the area of Toretsk.
As of 4 p.m. on Monday, the number of combat clashes at the front increased to 67. Ukrainian defenders are taking the necessary measures to prevent the enemy from advancing deep into our territory, the General Staff emphasized, UNN reports.
Details
In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy stormed the positions of our units twice near Vovchansk and Lyptsi.
In the Kupyansk sector, Russian occupants attacked the Ukrainian Defense Forces twice in the areas of Lozova and Vyshneve. One firefight is still ongoing.
In the Liman sector, the invading army conducted seven attacks on Ukrainian positions near Hrekivka, Novomykhailivka, Petropavlivka and Terny during the day. Six of the battles ended, and one is ongoing. Ukrainian soldiers are steadfastly holding the line and inflicting losses on the enemy, the General Staff emphasized.
Occupants' troops continue to look for weaknesses in our defense near Verkhnekamianske and Pereizne in the Siverskyi sector. Since the beginning of the day, there have been two futile enemy assaults here.
In the Kramatorsk sector, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers' aviation has struck Pazeno, Mayske and Chasovyi Yar with multiple rocket launchers and NARs.
In the Toretsk sector, the aggressor tried to break into our defense once in the Toretsk area. The occupants struck the same town with multiple rocket launchers.
In the Pokrovske sector , Russian invaders made 27 attempts to push our defenders from their positions in the areas of Sukhoi Balka, Vozdvyzhenka, Myrolyubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Krutyi Yar, Selydove and Mykhailivka. The defense forces are holding back the attack and repelled 18 enemy attacks, nine combat engagements are still ongoing.
In the Kurakhove direction, the enemy army attacked 15 times towards the settlements of Hirnyk, Novodmitrivka, Maksymilianivka, Heorhiivka, Dalne, Katerynivka and Antonivka. Seven attempts by the occupiers to advance have already been repelled.
In the Vremivsk sector, eight hostile attacks took place near Bohoyavlenka, Novoukrainka and Zolote. Three battles are still ongoing.
In the Orikhivsk sector , the occupation forces stormed the positions of the Defense Forces near Mala Tokmachka once.
There were no major changes in other areas.
The operation in the Kursk region continues. Russian aviation continues to hit Russian towns and villages. Since the beginning of the day, Russian planes have conducted 22 strikes with 32 anti-aircraft missiles on their own territory.
