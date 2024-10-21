Syrskyi to decide on new model of basic military training in December
The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, announced a pilot project to increase the duration of basic military training to 1.5 months. A decision on the new model will be made in December after analyzing the results.
Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi said that within the framework of the pilot project, which provides for an increase in the duration of basic general military training from 1 to 1.5 months, the program was updated to meet current needs and challenges. The decision on the new model will be made in December, UNN reports.
Details
Syrsky said that he held a working meeting on improving the training of military personnel.
The lives of our soldiers are priceless, and the most important prerequisite for their preservation is quality training at all stages. The meeting was attended by the leadership of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, representatives of training centers and combat brigades
He noted that he had heard reports on the analysis of the training system, staffing of instructor positions in training centers and their provision with the necessary samples of weapons and military equipment.
There was also a report on a pilot project that is already being implemented and provides for an increase in the duration of basic general military training from 1 to 1.5 months. As part of the project, the CPE program was updated to reflect current needs and challenges. In December, I will make a decision on the new model of the CPE. In the future, if the operational situation allows, I do not exclude the following stage of increasing the duration of basic training
He noted that the Air Assault Forces have become a true flagship in personnel training. Syrskyi noted that the new approaches to training used by the Air Assault Forces should be applied to other components of the Defense Forces.
Following the meeting, he identified tasks in the following areas. In particular, the staffing of instructor positions in training centers should be strengthened. Everyone who teaches our soldiers must have relevant combat experience
Addendum
Four key training centers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have started training under a new program that provides for a month and a half of training instead of one. Almost 500 recruits have already been involved in the project. The main goal is to strengthen training and improve the quality of education for military personnel.
