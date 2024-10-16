Syrsky: Britain is working on its own proposals on the possibility of Ukraine's striking Russian targets in strategic depth
Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Syrsky discussed with his British counterpart the possibility of striking Russian military targets in the depths. Britain is working on proposals as part of Ukraine's Victory Plan.
The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Oleksandr Syrskyi had a telephone conversation with the Chief of the British Defense Staff, Admiral Sir Tony Radakin. They discussed, among other things, the possibility of striking Russian military targets in operational and strategic depth. According to Syrsky, the UK is working on its own proposals as part of the practical implementation of the Victory Plan, UNN reports.
According to Syrsky, he told Radakin about the current strategic situation and the organization of repulsing Russian armed aggression against Ukraine in certain areas of the frontline.
The parties also discussed the possibility of defeating enemy military targets in operational and strategic depth. The British side is currently working on its own proposals as part of the practical implementation of the Victory Plan
The Chief of Defence pointed out that the supply of military equipment and weapons, training of personnel, and increasing the effectiveness of the use of high-tech means of destruction are the main pillars of Ukrainian-British military cooperation.
"I drew my British colleague's attention to the cynical violations of international humanitarian law and war crimes by Russian troops, air strikes on Ukraine's critical infrastructure, and indiscriminate massive bombing of civilian targets," the chief said.