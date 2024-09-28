The President emphasized that the russians themselves will be the first to know about the authorization for strikes on russian territory

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 100314 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 107392 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 173324 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 141192 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 145098 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139759 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 185186 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112139 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 175429 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104779 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Zelensky brings Usyk's belt to meeting with Trump

Zelensky brings Usyk's belt to meeting with Trump

February 28, 06:21 PM • 47879 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 114820 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 67308 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 73696 views
CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

February 28, 07:40 PM • 41221 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 173324 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 185186 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 175429 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 202714 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 191551 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 143570 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 143399 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 148002 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 139338 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 156123 views
The President emphasized that the russians themselves will be the first to know about the authorization for strikes on russian territory

The President emphasized that the russians themselves will be the first to know about the authorization for strikes on russian territory

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 35078 views

The president's spokesman said that an official announcement on the permission to strike at russian territory with Western weapons will be made after the first strikes. So far, no final decision has been made, but Ukraine is in talks with key partners.

An official announcement on the permission to strike at russian territory with Western weapons will be made after the first strikes. No final decision on this has been made. This was stated by the spokesperson for the President of Ukraine, Serhiy Nikiforov, during the telethon, writes UNN.

The russians themselves will be the first to know about the permission to strike deep into russian territory. They will be the first to know, and only then will an official announcement be made

- He said.

The spokesperson emphasized that there is currently no unequivocal authorization for the use of Western weapons against targets in russia. However, the President of Ukraine has already held talks with key partners, including Italy, France, the United Kingdom and the United States.

There is this enormous pressure on our partners from Ukraine at various levels. With arguments, with all the tasks, with all the calculations of what exactly will allow us to achieve this permission to strike deep into russian territory with long-range weapons in practice

- Nikiforov said.

Recall

The Biden administration is analyzing Zelenskiy's plan for Ukraine's victory. U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said that the U.S. is ready to consider additional actions to help Ukraine succeed.

White House spokeswoman Karin Jean-Pierre saidthat we should not expect new decisions on long-range strikes on russian territory after the meeting between Biden and Zelensky. Instead, it is possible that the leaders will discuss military assistance.

Blinken confirms $5.55 billion in arms for Ukraine in the coming weeks and months27.09.24, 09:23 • 16277 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

WarPolitics
franceFrance
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
italyItaly
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

