Blinken confirms $5.55 billion in arms for Ukraine in the coming weeks and months

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken has confirmed a plan to allocate $5.55 billion for weapons and equipment for Ukraine in the coming weeks and months. These are funds that have already been announced earlier as part of the President's authority to reduce arms stockpiles. This is stated in Blinken's statement, which was distributed by the State Department, UNN reports.

As part of the increase in assistance requested by President Biden prior to his meeting with President Zelenskyy, the Department notified Congress of its intention to authorize approximately $5.55 billion in defense articles and services from the Department of Defense's stockpile to provide military assistance to Ukraine under the President's defense drawdown authority - Blinken said in a statement.

This is the money previously announced as part of the law on additional appropriations for Ukraine's security in 2024, which expires on September 30.

"We are taking this step to ensure that these authorizations do not expire and that the United States can fully utilize the funds appropriated by Congress. In this way, the United States will be able to continue to provide Ukraine with additional defense items and services from the Department of Defense stockpile as part of the planned reductions in the coming weeks and months," Blinken added.

The Secretary of State also assured that the United States is committed to supporting the Ukrainian military with the equipment necessary to strengthen their positions on the battlefield, defend their territory and people from the Kremlin's brutal aggression, and win this war.

"As President Biden has made clear, the United States and the international coalition we have assembled will continue to support Ukraine," Blinken emphasized.

Recall

US President Joe Biden has announced a new $7.9 billion military aid package for Ukraine. The package includes air defense, drones, ammunition, and expanded training for Ukrainian F-16 pilots.