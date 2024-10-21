Evacuation in Kharkiv region intensified: more than 100 people evacuated from Kupyansk
Evacuation from the frontline areas continues in Kharkiv region. 103 people have been evacuated from Kupyansk, with a total of over 9,500 people, including 91 children, to be evacuated.
Another 118 people have been evacuated from the Kupyansk and Borivsk directions in Kharkiv region as part of the intensified evacuation, including 103 people from the city of Kupyansk, the head of the Kharkiv regional military administration, Oleh Syniehubov, said on Monday, UNN reports.
According to the RMA, intensified evacuation of the population from the frontline and border settlements of Kupyansk and Borivske continues.
"So far, we have managed to evacuate 118 more people. In particular, 103 people were evacuated from the city of Kupyansk; 2 people were evacuated from the Kindrashivska community; 10 people were evacuated from the Kurylivska community, 3 of them are children. As of today, 9,351 people are subject to evacuation from Kupyansk direction; 173 people are subject to evacuation in Borivsk direction. There are 91 children who remain in the dangerous areas. Evacuation measures are ongoing. 25 vehicles are being used to transport people to safety. Currently, 57 people are temporarily accommodated in Kharkiv dormitories, while the rest refused to stay in temporary housing," said Syniehubov.
At the same time, according to him, during the day, the Russian occupiers used 6 guided aerial bombs and 3 FPV drones on the territory of Kharkiv region.
