Kharkiv Oblast Decides to Forcibly Evacuate Children from Borivska Community, Mandatory for All - RMA
Kyiv • UNN
The Defense Council of Kharkiv region has decided to force evacuations from a number of communities due to the deteriorating military situation. The evacuation concerns children from the Borivska community and all civilians from four communities in the Kupiansk district.
On October 15, the Defense Council of the Kharkiv region decided to forcefully evacuate children from the Borivska community of the Izyum district, as well as to make it mandatory for all civilians in four communities of the Kupiansk district, said Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv RMA, according to Suspilne, UNN reports.
Details
In particular, people will be evacuated from Kupyansk, Kindrashivka, Kurylivka and Petropavlivka communities, as Syniehubov reportedly said at a briefing on Tuesday.
"The military situation is deteriorating there, we cannot provide heating, electricity, humanitarian aid, the enemy is shelling our critical infrastructure there, and recovery is impossible," said the RMA head.
