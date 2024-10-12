Compulsory evacuation: Kupiansk District State Administration informs where and how many children are left
The Kupyansk District State Administration reported that 40 children still remain in the settlements where mandatory evacuation has been announced. Authorities are working to get these children and their parents out of the danger zone.
Currently, 40 more children remain in the settlements of Kurylivska and Kindrashivska communities in Kharkiv region, where mandatory evacuation has been announced. This was announced by the head of the Kupyansk District State Administration Andriy Kanashevych during a telethon, a correspondent of UNN reports.
Now we are introducing intensive measures for mandatory evacuation, to make people leave more actively. Unfortunately, we are seeing a certain decrease. Yesterday we had a little more than 30 people apply and leave with the help of the Kharkiv Military Regional Administration
According to him, up to a hundred people used to leave in a day.
"We have 269 children who lived in the settlements where the forced evacuation was announced, most of them left. Another 40 children remain in the settlements of Kurylivska and Kindrashivska communities. This is also a challenge for us, and we will work with the parents of these children to take them out as soon as possible," Kanashevych said.
Addendum
Mandatory evacuation was announced in two more settlements in Kharkiv region . All evacuees will be provided with temporary housing, humanitarian, financial, as well as primary medical and psychological assistance.