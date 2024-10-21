107 combat engagements in the frontline: most attacks took place in the Pokrovsk sector - General Staff
Kyiv • UNN
There were 107 combat engagements in the frontline, most of them in the Pokrovsk sector. The Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled numerous enemy attacks in various sectors, including Kupyansk, Lyman, Kramatorsk and others.
Details
In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy made two unsuccessful assaults near Vovchansk and Lyptsi.
In the Kupyansk sector, the occupants attacked near Stelmakhivka, Dzherelne, Vyshneve, Zelenyi Hai, Pishchane and Lozova. Currently, two firefights are still ongoing.
In the Liman sector, the militants fired 14 times near Hrekivka, Novomykhailivka, Makiivka, Petropavlivka, Katerynivka, Lyman Pershyi and Terny. At the moment, 4 battles are ongoing.
In the Northern sector, terrorists unsuccessfully stormed twice near Verkhnekamianske and Pereyizne.
In the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy stormed near Chasovyi Yar with the support of aviation.
In the Toretsk sector, an enemy assault on positions near Toretsk is currently underway with the support of aviation.
In the Pokrovsk sector, the enemy fired 35 times in the areas of Sukhoi Balka, Vozdvyzhenka, Myroliubivka, Krasniy Yar, Promin, Lysivka, Krutyi Yar, Selydove and Mykhailivka. The Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 27 attacks. Eight attacks are still ongoing.
In the Kurakhove sector, the militants made 27 attempts to break through near Hirnyk, Novodmytrivka, Maksymilianivka, Heorhiivka, Dale, Katerynivka and Antonivka. Currently, 5 battles are ongoing.
In the Vremivsk sector, the aggressor attacked 5 times near Bohoyavlenka, Novoukrainka and Zolote. One more attack by the occupants is underway.
In the Orikhiv sector, enemy troops stormed once near Mala Tokmachka.
Ukrainian troops successfully repelled four attacks in the Prydniprovsky sector.
