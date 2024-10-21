General Staff: 167 combat engagements took place in the frontline, the most intense in the Kurakhove sector
Kyiv • UNN
There were 167 combat engagements in the frontline, 53 of them in the Kurakhove sector. The enemy remains highly active, trying to advance in the vicinity of several settlements.
Details
In the Kharkiv sector, 4 clashes with terrorists took place near Vovchansk.
In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy attacked 11 times near Holubivka, Kolisnykivka, Lozova, Pishchane, Vyshneve and Novoosynove.
In the Liman sector , the occupants attacked 20 times near Hrekivka, Novomykhailivka, Yampolivka, Novosadove, Terny, Zarichne and Serebryany forestry.
In the Siversky sector, there was one firefight near Ivano-Daryivka.
In the Kramatorsk sector, the aggressor made 2 unsuccessful attempts to attack in the vicinity of Stupochky.
In the Toretsk sector, enemy forces attempted to attack 4 times in the areas of Toretsk and Shcherbynivka.
In the Pokrovsky sector, the enemy conducted 45 assault and offensive actions in the areas of Selydove, Promin, Mykhailivka, Vozdvyzhenka, Myrolyubivka, Novotroitske and Sukhyi Yar.
In the Kurakhove sector, there were 53 combat engagements. The invaders remain highly active, trying to advance in the areas of Hirnyk, Novodmitrivka, Kurakhivka, Kostyantynivka, Maksymilianivka, Antonivka, Kurakhove, and Vodiane.
In the Vremivsk sector, 11 firefights took place in the area of Bohoyavlenka, Novoukrainka, Novodarivka, Bohoyavlenka and Velyka Novosilka.
In the Orikhovsk sector, 3 unsuccessful enemy attacks were repelled by the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the vicinity of Robotyno.
In the Prydniprovsky sector Ukrainian troops repelled terrorists' attacks 6 times.
