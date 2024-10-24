General Staff: 148 combat engagements in 24 hours, almost half of them in the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove sectors
Kyiv • UNN
Over the last day, 148 combat engagements were registered. The enemy carried out 89 air strikes, fired over 4,000 rounds of fire and engaged over 1,500 kamikaze drones. Ukrainian defenders are steadfastly holding back the onslaught of the occupiers.
Over the past 24 hours, 148 battles took place on the frontline, almost half of them in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove directions, the first one saw the highest concentration of enemy attacks near Selydove, the General Staff reported in a summary as of 8 a.m. on October 24, UNN reports.
The situation at the front remains difficult. The enemy, using its superiority in manpower and equipment, is continuously attacking our positions. Ukrainian defenders are steadfastly holding back the onslaught of the occupiers and inflicting significant losses on the enemy. In total, 148 combat engagements were registered over the last day
According to the updated information, yesterday the enemy launched one missile attack on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas using one missile, as well as 89 air strikes, including 154 KABs. In addition, it conducted over 4000 attacks, 86 of which were from multiple launch rocket systems and engaged over 1500 kamikaze drones.
Over the past 24 hours, the aviation, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces reportedly hit two enemy command posts, three areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, and five enemy artillery systems.
According to the General Staff, the situation is as follows:
In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy attacked nine times near the towns of Vovchansk and Tykhyne.
In the Kupyansk sector, nine militants' attacks took place over the last day. Defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Pishchane, Kruhlyakivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Lozova, Vyshneve and Pershotravneve.
The enemy attacked 12 times in the Lyman direction. They tried to break into our defense near Hrekivka, Terny, Novomykhailivka, Torske and Serebryanka.
In the Kramatorsk sector, the occupants attacked five times in the areas of Stupochky, Bila Hora and Hryhorivka.
In the Toretsk sector, the enemy made six attacks in the direction of Toretsk and Nelipivka.
In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders stopped 38 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor in the areas of Selydove, Novotoretsk, Lysivka, Sukhoi Balka, Promin, Sukhoi Yar, Krutyi Yar, Myroliubivka, Krasnyi Yar and Mykhailivka. The highest concentration of enemy attacks was near Selydove. The enemy was actively using bombers and attack aircraft to attack the area.
In the Kurakhove sector, the Defense Forces repelled 34 attacks. The occupants were most actively trying to advance near Katerynivka and Kreminna Balka. In addition, the enemy attacked in the direction of Antonivka, Novodmytrivka, Novoselydivka, Kostiantynivka, Zoryane, Horoshne and Dale, and actively used aviation.
On the Vremivsky direction, the enemy made five assaults on our positions in the areas of Bohoyavlenka, Novoukrainka and Zolota Niva.
In the Orikhiv sector, our troops repelled one unsuccessful enemy attack during the day near Novodanylivka.
Four times, the invaders tried unsuccessfully to dislodge the units of the Defense Forces from their positions on the Prydniprovskyi direction.
"The operation in the Kursk region continues. Enemy aircraft continue to raze villages and towns to the ground. Over the past day, Russian aircraft launched 38 air strikes with 55 KABs on their own territory," the General Staff noted.
In the Volyn and Polissya sectors, no signs of enemy offensive groups were detected.
On the border with Chernihiv, Sumy and Kharkiv regions, the enemy from the territory of the Russian Federation is actively using artillery and aviation in the areas of Ukrainian settlements.
According to the General Staff, our soldiers are inflicting significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces and are actively undermining the enemy's offensive potential in the rear.
