Plus 1240 occupants, 108 UAVs and 45 artillery systems: General Staff updates data on enemy losses
Kyiv • UNN
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has updated data on Russian army losses over the past day. Total enemy losses since the beginning of the war have amounted to about 684,280 people, 9,090 tanks and 18,254 armored vehicles.
Over the past 24 hours, the Russian occupation army lost 1240 soldiers in the war in Ukraine. Defense forces destroyed 108 drones and 45 artillery systems. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.
The total enemy combat losses from February 24, 22 to October 24, 24 were approximately:
- personnel - about 684,280 (+1240) people,
- tanks - 9090 (+2) units,
- armored combat vehicles - 18,254 (+25) units,
- artillery systems - 19,719 (+45) units,
- MLRS - 1236 (+2) units,
- air defense systems - 981 (+0) units,
- aircraft - 369 (+0) units,
- helicopters - 329 (+0) units,
- UAVs of operational and tactical level - 17,597 (+108) units,
- cruise missiles - 2624 (+0) units,
- ships - 28 (+0) units,
- submarines - 1 (+0) units,
- motor vehicles and tank trucks - 27,286 (+69) units,
- special equipment - 3413 (+4) units.
