One enemy ship on duty in the Black Sea
Kyiv • UNN
The Ukrainian Navy reports the presence of one enemy ship in the Black Sea. In the Mediterranean Sea, there are 2 ships with Kalibr cruise missiles, with a total volley of up to 24 missiles.
As of the morning of Thursday, October 24, the Russian army is holding one ship in the Black Sea. It is not a missile carrier. This was reported by the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.
There is 1 enemy ship in the Black Sea, no enemy ships in the Sea of Azov,
Details
It is also noted that there are 2 enemy ships in the Mediterranean Sea, 2 of which are carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total volley of up to 24 missiles.
Within 24 hours, the passage through the Kerch Strait was completed in the interests of Russia:
- 5 vessels sailed to the Black Sea, of which 2 continued to the Bosphorus;
- 6 vessels sailed to the Azov Sea, 3 of them from the Bosphorus.
