Pletenchuk: russia continues to attack the South from the air because it has no success at sea
Kyiv • UNN
russia continues air attacks on southern Ukraine due to the lack of success at sea. S-300 and Iskander missiles are being used to strike civilian infrastructure, including ports.
Due to the lack of tangible success, russia continues air attacks on the southern regions of Ukraine, using S-300 and Iskander missiles. This was stated by Navy spokesman Dmytro Pletenchuk during a telethon, according to a UNN correspondent.
The russians have the same goal. Unable to succeed at sea and on land, in our direction, they continue terrorist attacks by air: S-300 and Iskanders, tactical and strategic aviation. The goal is to prevent us from working, but our grain corridor is working. They are trying to damage civilian infrastructure, and all the dead are civilians
Recall
On the afternoon of October 14, russia once again shelled the port of Odesa. The attack killed one person and injured eight others. All of them are civilians. In addition, two civilian vessels were damaged.
