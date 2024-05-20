In a week, the "Army of Drones" destroyed more than a hundred occupants and 25 Russian tanks

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

In a week, the "Army of Drones" destroyed more than a hundred occupants and 25 Russian tanks

Kyiv  •  UNN

Over the past week, the "Drone Army" destroyed more than 100 occupants, almost 200 strongholds and various military equipment of the Russian troops, including tanks, armored vehicles and artillery systems.

Over the past week, from May 12 to May 20, strike units provided by the "Army of Drones" destroyed more than a hundred occupants and almost twice as many strongholds of the Russian troops. This was announced by the Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov, UNN reports .

Details 

Drones have become an integral part of modern warfare, a critical element of it. Drones destroy enemies with minimal risks for our defenders. There should be more technology at the frontline - and there will be

- Fedorov said. 

Destroyed tank and armored personnel carrier: border guards show how they stopped the occupants' assault in Bakhmut direction15.05.24, 16:43 • 15336 views

According to the statistics of the "Army of Drones" last week, were destroye

  • 25 tanks
  • 62 guns
  • 35 units of radio equipment
  • 117 occupants
  • 36 armored combat vehicles
  • 1 air defense unit
  • 192 anchor points 
  • 14 SAUS
  • 105 trucks/units of special vehicles
  • 10 warehouses with BC/fuel
  • 4 MLRS units 
Image

Addendum

It is noted that the report includes data from a company of the NGU, a unit of the SBU, 15 companies of the Armed Forces and 1 unit of the State Special Communications Service. All units provided video evidence of the elimination of the targets.

Recall

The General Staff said that over the past day , Ukrainian troops hit two areas of concentration of Russian occupiers' personnel, four command posts, three artillery systems and an enemy anti-aircraft missile system.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

War
mykhailo-fedorovMikhail Fedorov
national-guard-of-ukraineNational Guard of Ukraine
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
bakhmutBakhmut

Contact us about advertising