In a week, the "Army of Drones" destroyed more than a hundred occupants and 25 Russian tanks

Over the past week, from May 12 to May 20, strike units provided by the "Army of Drones" destroyed more than a hundred occupants and almost twice as many strongholds of the Russian troops. This was announced by the Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov, UNN reports .

Drones have become an integral part of modern warfare, a critical element of it. Drones destroy enemies with minimal risks for our defenders. There should be more technology at the frontline - and there will be - Fedorov said.

According to the statistics of the "Army of Drones" last week, were destroyed:

25 tanks

62 guns

35 units of radio equipment

117 occupants

36 armored combat vehicles

1 air defense unit

192 anchor points

14 SAUS

105 trucks/units of special vehicles

10 warehouses with BC/fuel

4 MLRS units

It is noted that the report includes data from a company of the NGU, a unit of the SBU, 15 companies of the Armed Forces and 1 unit of the State Special Communications Service. All units provided video evidence of the elimination of the targets.

The General Staff said that over the past day , Ukrainian troops hit two areas of concentration of Russian occupiers' personnel, four command posts, three artillery systems and an enemy anti-aircraft missile system.