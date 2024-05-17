Battle continues in Kharkiv sector near Starytsia - General Staff

As of 10:30 a.m. on May 17, a firefight continues in the Kharkiv sector near Starytsia. The situation in Vovchansk is under control. In some areas, the Defense Forces are improving the tactical situation. This is stated in the summary of the General Staff, reports UNN.

Details

According to the General Staff, 60 combat engagements have taken place since the beginning of the day, 20 of which are still ongoing. Russian occupants launched four missile strikes using seven missiles and four air strikes, 35 kamikaze drone strikes, and fired over 570 times at the positions of our troops.

In the Kharkiv sector, one combat engagement continued in the vicinity of Starytsia.

The situation in the town of Vovchansk is under control, the General Staff said. "Measures are underway to strengthen our defense positions and improve the tactical situation in certain areas," the statement said.

In the Kupyansk sector, two enemy attacks continue in the Krokhmalne-Berestove and Kolomyichyha-Myasozharivka directions. The situation is under control. Our troops are conducting assault operations to improve the tactical situation in the direction of Sinkivka-Vilshany.

Five combat engagements took place in the Siverskiy sector . Ukrainian troops repelled one attack, four are ongoing in the areas of Soledar-Rozdolivka, Berestove-Vyimka, and Mykolaivka-Rozdolivka. In the course of defense actions, no losses of positions were allowed, the situation is under control.

In Kramatorsk sector, the enemy tried to break through the defense of our troops six times. The defense forces repelled two attacks. Fighting continues in the areas of Berkhivka-Kalynivka and Bakhmut-Klishchiyivka. The situation is under control.

In the Pokrovsk sector, six enemy attacks continue in the areas of Ocheretyne-Novooleksandrivka and Tonenke-Umanske.

In the Kurakhove sector, the enemy made seven attempts to break through the defense of Ukrainian troops in the areas of Maryinka-Heorhiivka, Slavne-Novomykhailivka, Slavne-Paraskoviivka, Solodke-Vodyane, and Solodke-Kostiantynivka. No positions were lost in the fighting.

In the Vremivsk sector, the enemy made one unsuccessful attempt to improve its tactical position in the Zavetne Zahidzhya-Staromayorske area. The situation is under control.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, the Defense Forces repelled four enemy attacks in the Oleshkivski Pisky - Krynky, Kozachi Lageri - Krynky area. During the battles, the enemy did not succeed, no losses of positions were allowed, and data on the losses of the Russian occupiers are being clarified.

Ukrainian defenders are doing everything possible to hold their defensive lines and positions, inflicting significant losses on the occupiers, and increasing their initiative wherever possible. In total, yesterday, May 16, the total losses of the Russian invaders amounted to 1410 people. The occupiers also lost 18 tanks, 14 armored combat vehicles, 38 artillery systems, one MLRS, 2 air defense systems, 2 airplanes, one helicopter, 45 OTR UAVs, 56 vehicles and 7 units of special equipment.

"In general, the situation at the front is controlled by the Defense Forces," the General Staff said.