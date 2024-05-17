Battle continues in Kharkiv sector near Starytsia - General Staff

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 63227 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 103854 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 146910 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 151257 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 247481 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173473 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164839 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148246 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 224270 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113034 views

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 64344 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 100957 views
The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 34803 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 46466 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 39524 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 247483 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 224272 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 210571 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 236398 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 223305 views
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 63207 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 39502 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 46447 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112340 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113274 views
Battle continues in Kharkiv sector near Starytsia - General Staff

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17159 views

In the Kharkiv sector, fighting continues near Stanytsia, the situation in Vovchansk is under control, and Ukrainian troops are improving their tactical positions in certain areas.

As of 10:30 a.m. on May 17, a firefight continues in the Kharkiv sector near Starytsia. The situation in Vovchansk is under control. In some areas, the Defense Forces are improving the tactical  situation. This is stated in the summary of the General Staff, reports UNN

Details 

According to the General Staff, 60 combat engagements have taken place since the beginning of the day, 20 of which are still ongoing. Russian occupants launched four missile strikes using seven missiles and four air strikes, 35 kamikaze drone strikes, and fired over 570 times at the positions of our troops.

In the Kharkiv sector, one combat engagement continued in the vicinity of Starytsia.

The situation in the town of Vovchansk is under control, the General Staff said.  "Measures are underway to strengthen our defense positions and improve the tactical situation in certain areas," the statement said. 

In the Kupyansk sector, two enemy attacks continue in the Krokhmalne-Berestove and Kolomyichyha-Myasozharivka directions. The situation is under control. Our troops are conducting assault operations to improve the tactical situation in the direction of Sinkivka-Vilshany.

Five combat engagements took place in the Siverskiy sector . Ukrainian troops repelled one attack, four are ongoing in the areas of Soledar-Rozdolivka, Berestove-Vyimka, and Mykolaivka-Rozdolivka. In the course of defense actions, no losses of positions were allowed, the situation is under control.

In Kramatorsk sector, the enemy tried to break through the defense of our troops six times. The defense forces repelled two attacks. Fighting continues in the areas of Berkhivka-Kalynivka and Bakhmut-Klishchiyivka. The situation is under control.

In the Pokrovsk sector, six enemy attacks continue in the areas of Ocheretyne-Novooleksandrivka and Tonenke-Umanske.

In the Kurakhove sector, the enemy made seven attempts to break through the defense of Ukrainian troops in the areas of Maryinka-Heorhiivka, Slavne-Novomykhailivka, Slavne-Paraskoviivka, Solodke-Vodyane, and Solodke-Kostiantynivka. No positions were lost in the fighting.

In the Vremivsk sector, the enemy made one unsuccessful attempt to improve its tactical position in the Zavetne Zahidzhya-Staromayorske area. The situation is under control.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, the Defense Forces repelled four enemy attacks in the Oleshkivski Pisky - Krynky, Kozachi Lageri - Krynky area. During the battles, the enemy did not succeed, no losses of positions were allowed, and data on the losses of the Russian occupiers are being clarified.

Ukrainian defenders are doing everything possible to hold their defensive lines and positions, inflicting significant losses on the occupiers, and increasing their initiative wherever possible. In total, yesterday, May 16, the total losses of the Russian invaders amounted to 1410 people. The occupiers also lost 18 tanks, 14 armored combat vehicles, 38 artillery systems, one MLRS, 2 air defense systems, 2 airplanes, one helicopter, 45 OTR UAVs, 56 vehicles and 7 units of special equipment.

"In general, the situation at the front is controlled by the Defense Forces," the General Staff said.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
ukrainian-ground-forcesUkrainian Ground Forces
pokrovsk-ukrainePokrovsk, Ukraine
donetsDonets
kurakhoveKurakhovo
kramatorskKramatorsk
kupyanskKupyansk
kharkivKharkiv

