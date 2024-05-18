Since the beginning of the day, russia has launched 15 missile and 70 air attacks, 452 strikes with kamikaze drones and 2843 artillery attacks

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 81074 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 107327 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150186 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154227 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250473 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174179 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165436 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148342 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225980 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113061 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Since the beginning of the day, russia has launched 15 missile and 70 air attacks, 452 strikes with kamikaze drones and 2843 artillery attacks

Since the beginning of the day, russia has launched 15 missile and 70 air attacks, 452 strikes with kamikaze drones and 2843 artillery attacks

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28335 views

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, since the beginning of the day, 101 combat engagements have taken place, during which the enemy launched 15 missile strikes, 70 air strikes, 452 attacks using kamikaze drones and opened fire on Ukrainian positions 2,843 times.

There were 101 combat engagements over the last day. Thus, the enemy carried out 15 missile and 70 air strikes, as well as 452 kamikaze drone attacks. In addition, the occupants fired 2843 times at the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

Since the beginning of the day, 101 combat engagements took place, the enemy launched 15 missile and 70 air strikes and 452 kamikaze drone attacks, and fired 2843 times at the positions of our troops

- General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Situation on the routes:

In the Kharkiv sector: enemy troops tried to break through the defenses of our defenders in the areas of Hlyboke-Liptsy and Bugrivatka-Staritsa, but the situation is under control of the Defense Forces. Our troops are conducting assault operations to increase their tactical advantage and are combing the area, in particular in the area of Vovchansk.

In Kupyanske: 6 combat engagements took place. Our troops successfully repelled 3 enemy attacks. 3 combat engagements continue in the areas of Kyslivka - Ivanivka and Krokhmalne - Berestove. The situation is under control of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

In the Siverske sector: the occupants made 5 attempts to break through the defense of Ukrainian troops, concentrating their efforts in the area of Rozdolivka. The situation is under control.

In Kramatorsk: the number of firefights increased to 15. Defense forces held their positions. The situation is tense but under control.

In the Pokrovske sector: the number of combat engagements remained unchanged. Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has made 25 attacks on Ukrainian positions. Moreover, fighting continues near Novooleksandrivka, Sokil and Nevelske. The occupants keep trying to advance in the direction of Novooleksandrivka.

In Kurakhove: the enemy tried to break through the defense of Ukrainian troops 16 times. Fighting continues in the vicinity of Paraskoviivka and Vodiane. The situation is under control.

In Vremivske: enemy forces made 3 attempts to improve their tactical position. Ukrainian defenders repelled 2 attempts of the occupants to advance in the direction of Staromayorske. One battle is still ongoing in the area of Rozdilne.

In Prydniprovske: the occupants continue to try to force our soldiers out of their footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro River.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 13 attacks by the enemy army near Krynky. No positions were lost in the fighting.

Today, the army of the terrorist state did not conduct any offensive actions in the Liman, Toretsk, Huliaypillia and Orikhivsk sectors.

Russians are conducting active assault operations at the Pokrovske and Prydniprovskyi directions - General Staff17.05.24, 21:25 • 60804 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

War
ukrainian-ground-forcesUkrainian Ground Forces
donetsDonets
huliaipoleGulyaypole
toretskToretsk
kurakhoveKurakhovo
dnieperDnieper
kramatorskKramatorsk
kupyanskKupyansk
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising