Since the beginning of the day, russia has launched 15 missile and 70 air attacks, 452 strikes with kamikaze drones and 2843 artillery attacks

There were 101 combat engagements over the last day. Thus, the enemy carried out 15 missile and 70 air strikes, as well as 452 kamikaze drone attacks. In addition, the occupants fired 2843 times at the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Situation on the routes:

In the Kharkiv sector: enemy troops tried to break through the defenses of our defenders in the areas of Hlyboke-Liptsy and Bugrivatka-Staritsa, but the situation is under control of the Defense Forces. Our troops are conducting assault operations to increase their tactical advantage and are combing the area, in particular in the area of Vovchansk.

In Kupyanske: 6 combat engagements took place. Our troops successfully repelled 3 enemy attacks. 3 combat engagements continue in the areas of Kyslivka - Ivanivka and Krokhmalne - Berestove. The situation is under control of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

In the Siverske sector: the occupants made 5 attempts to break through the defense of Ukrainian troops, concentrating their efforts in the area of Rozdolivka. The situation is under control.

In Kramatorsk: the number of firefights increased to 15. Defense forces held their positions. The situation is tense but under control.

In the Pokrovske sector: the number of combat engagements remained unchanged. Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has made 25 attacks on Ukrainian positions. Moreover, fighting continues near Novooleksandrivka, Sokil and Nevelske. The occupants keep trying to advance in the direction of Novooleksandrivka.

In Kurakhove: the enemy tried to break through the defense of Ukrainian troops 16 times. Fighting continues in the vicinity of Paraskoviivka and Vodiane. The situation is under control.

In Vremivske: enemy forces made 3 attempts to improve their tactical position. Ukrainian defenders repelled 2 attempts of the occupants to advance in the direction of Staromayorske. One battle is still ongoing in the area of Rozdilne.

In Prydniprovske: the occupants continue to try to force our soldiers out of their footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro River.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 13 attacks by the enemy army near Krynky. No positions were lost in the fighting.

Today, the army of the terrorist state did not conduct any offensive actions in the Liman, Toretsk, Huliaypillia and Orikhivsk sectors.

Russians are conducting active assault operations at the Pokrovske and Prydniprovskyi directions - General Staff