"Waiting 5 hours to collect a couple of liters": Mariupol faces critical water shortage

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2894 views

In occupied Mariupol, water is supplied once every two days for a few hours with minimal pressure. Residents complain about yellow water with sediment and an unpleasant smell, unsuitable for use.

"Waiting 5 hours to collect a couple of liters": Mariupol faces critical water shortage

Mariupol residents who remained in the occupied city complain about a strict water supply schedule and its terrible quality. According to the Mariupol City Council, water is supplied only once every two days and for a maximum of four hours, while the pressure is so weak that people are forced to wait for hours to fill a few bottles. This was reported by the Mariupol City Council, writes UNN.

Details

Official sources report: in many districts of Mariupol, water appears only for a few hours and with minimal pressure. Residents say they stand by the taps for 3-5 hours, waiting for at least a bucket to fill. There is no water at all on the upper floors of multi-story buildings.

The quality of the supplied liquid causes even more outrage. In social networks, city residents share photos of "yellow water" with sediment and an unpleasant smell, which cannot be used even for washing or cleaning.

Before the full-scale invasion, the city received water from two sources – the Siversky Donets canal and the Starokrymske reservoir. After the canal was damaged in 2022, Mariupol completely switched to a backup source. In three years of occupation, the water level in it critically dropped, and the occupation authorities did not take any steps to restore the supply.

Russian invaders not only left the city residents without normal water, they completely ignore the problem. Conditions dangerous to people's health and life have been created in the city

- emphasizes the Mariupol City Council.

Local residents are forced to make reserves at any possible hour of supply and use water extremely sparingly. The situation remains critical, and there are no prospects for its resolution in the near future.

Recall

The Kalchyk River in occupied Mariupol is on the verge of an ecological catastrophe. The occupiers dump sewage and waste into the reservoir, which causes mass fish deaths and increases the risk of infections.

Stepan Haftko

SocietyWar
Donets
Mariupol