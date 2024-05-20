Enemy is most active in the Pokrovsk sector - General Staff

Ukrainian troops are successfully repelling Russian attacks on many fronts, with the enemy being most active in the Pokrovske direction, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a report as of 13:30 on May 20, UNN reports.

The enemy is currently most active in the Pokrovsk sector. No combat engagements took place in the Liman, Toretsk, Huliaipil and Orikhivsk sectors since the beginning of the day - reported the General Staff.

As noted, the Russian aggressor continues to terrorize the civilian population in Chernihiv and Sumy regions, shelling the areas of Novodmitrivka, Sopych, Popivka, Pavlivka, Mistky and Yelino with artillery.

According to the General Staff, the situation is as follows:

Two firefights continue in the Kharkiv sector, near the village of Starytsia and the town of Vovchansk. The enemy is receiving a fierce response. Information on enemy losses is being updated. Terrorists launched an air strike near Liptsy.

In the Kupyansk sector, fighting continues in the area of Syinkivka. The situation is under control. One attempt by the occupants has already been repelled. The invaders also used aircraft twice to attack our positions near Ivanivka.

In the Lyman sector, two air strikes were carried out - the enemy fired from army helicopters near Novolyubivka and dropped four guided bombs in the area of Terny. There were no combat engagements.

In the Siversky sector, our troops are repelling an attack near Bilohorivka. The situation is under control. The enemy's attempt to move forward in the direction of Rozdolivka with the support of aviation failed. The occupants conducted another air strike in the area of Ivano-Daryivka.

The number of enemy attacks in the Kramatorsky sector increased to six. The occupants tried to force our troops from their positions near Ivanivske, Andriivka, Novyi and Klishchiyivka. One firefight each continues near Novyi and Klishchiyivka. The situation is under control.

The situation is hot again in the Pokrovsky sector - 22 attacks have been registered there so far. 12 of them are ongoing. The aggressor is most active near Sokol, Novopokrovske and Netaylove.

On the Vremivsky direction, the enemy continues to try to break through our defense in the area of Staromayorsk. Our soldiers successfully repelled three attacks.

In the Prydniprovsky sector, three enemy attempts to force Ukrainian defenders out of Krynky were also repelled. No losses of our positions were allowed.

In other areas, the situation is currently unchanged, the General Staff said

"Ukrainian defenders are repelling the Russian occupiers, keeping the enemy under fire control and doing everything possible to disrupt the enemy's criminal plans," the General Staff said.

