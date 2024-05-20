Enemy is most active in the Pokrovsk sector - General Staff

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 69637 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 104900 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 147915 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 152161 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 248718 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173750 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165067 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148260 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225007 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113038 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 101952 views
The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 40778 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 35550 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 53736 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 47447 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 248718 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225007 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211183 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 236982 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 223852 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 69637 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 47447 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 53736 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112577 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113503 views
Actual
Enemy is most active in the Pokrovsk sector - General Staff

Enemy is most active in the Pokrovsk sector - General Staff

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25466 views

Ukrainian troops are successfully repelling Russian attacks on many fronts, with the enemy being most active in the Pokrovsk sector.

Ukrainian troops are successfully repelling Russian attacks on many fronts, with the enemy being most active in the Pokrovske direction, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a report as of 13:30 on May 20, UNN reports.  

The enemy is currently most active in the Pokrovsk sector. No combat engagements took place in the Liman, Toretsk, Huliaipil and Orikhivsk sectors since the beginning of the day

- reported the General Staff.

As noted, the Russian aggressor continues to terrorize the civilian population in Chernihiv and Sumy regions, shelling the areas of Novodmitrivka, Sopych, Popivka, Pavlivka, Mistky and Yelino with artillery.

According to the General Staff, the situation is as follows:

Two firefights continue in the Kharkiv sector, near the village of Starytsia and the town of Vovchansk. The enemy is receiving a fierce response. Information on enemy losses is being updated. Terrorists launched an air strike near Liptsy.

In the Kupyansk sector, fighting continues in the area of Syinkivka. The situation is under control. One attempt by the occupants has already been repelled. The invaders also used aircraft twice to attack our positions near Ivanivka.

General Staff: two battles continue in the Kharkiv sector - near Starytsia and Vovchansk, another one - in Kupyansk direction20.05.24, 14:47 • 16518 views

In the Lyman sector, two air strikes were carried out - the enemy fired from army helicopters near Novolyubivka and dropped four guided bombs in the area of Terny. There were no combat engagements.

In the Siversky sector, our troops are repelling an attack near Bilohorivka. The situation is under control. The enemy's attempt to move forward in the direction of Rozdolivka with the support of aviation failed. The occupants conducted another air strike in the area of Ivano-Daryivka.

The number of enemy attacks in the Kramatorsky sector increased to six. The occupants tried to force our troops from their positions near Ivanivske, Andriivka, Novyi and Klishchiyivka. One firefight each continues near Novyi and Klishchiyivka. The situation is under control.

The situation is hot again in the Pokrovsky sector - 22 attacks have been registered there so far. 12 of them are ongoing. The aggressor is most active near Sokol, Novopokrovske and Netaylove.

On the Vremivsky direction, the enemy continues to try to break through our defense in the area of Staromayorsk. Our soldiers successfully repelled three attacks.

In the Prydniprovsky sector, three enemy attempts to force Ukrainian defenders out of Krynky were also repelled. No losses of our positions were allowed.

In other areas, the situation is currently unchanged, the General Staff said

"Ukrainian defenders are repelling the Russian occupiers, keeping the enemy under fire control and doing everything possible to disrupt the enemy's criminal plans," the General Staff said.

Plus 1400 occupants and 14 tanks: General Staff updates data on enemy losses20.05.24, 07:50 • 45015 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
pokrovsk-ukrainePokrovsk, Ukraine
donetsDonets
lyman-ukraineLyman, Ukraine
toretskToretsk
kramatorskKramatorsk
chernihivChernihiv
sumySums
kupyanskKupyansk
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising