Plus 1400 occupants and 14 tanks: General Staff updates data on enemy losses

The losses of the Russian occupiers since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine have already reached about 493 690 people, 7,590 tanks and hundreds of pieces of military equipment, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported, UNN writes.

Details

Total enemy combat losses from February 24, 22 to May 20, 24 are estimated to have amounted to:

personnel - about 493 690 (+1400) people,

tanks - 7,590 (+14) units,

armored combat vehicles - 14665 (+35) units,

artillery systems - 12737 (+50) units,

MLRS - 1076 (+2) units,

air defense systems - 807 (+4) units,

aircraft - 354 (+0) units,

helicopters - 326 (+0) units,

UAVs of operational and tactical level - 10236 (+81),

cruise missiles - 2205 (+1),

ships/boats - 27 (+1) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

motor vehicles and tank trucks - 17311 (+60) units,

special equipment - 2079 (+2).

