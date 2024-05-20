ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

General Staff: two battles continue in the Kharkiv sector - near Starytsia and Vovchansk, another one - in Kupyansk direction

General Staff: two battles continue in the Kharkiv sector - near Starytsia and Vovchansk, another one - in Kupyansk direction

Kyiv  •  UNN

Ukrainian troops are engaged in intense fighting with Russian troops at the Kharkiv and Kupyansk directions, while Russian aircraft have struck the Liptsy area and near Ivanivka.

Three firefights continue at the Kharkiv and Kupyansk directions, while Russian aircraft struck the areas of Liptsy and near Ivanivka, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a summary of May 20 at 13:30, UNN reports.

Details

"Two firefights continue in the Kharkiv sector, near the village of Starytsia and the town of Vovchansk. The enemy is receiving fierce resistance. Information on the enemy's losses is being clarified. Terrorists launched an air strike near Lyptsi," the General Staff reported.

It is also reported that "in the Kupyansk sector, there is a battle in the area of Sinkivka". "The situation is under control. One attempt of the occupants has already been repelled. The invaders also used aviation twice to attack our positions near Ivanivka," the General Staff said.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
kupyanskKupyansk
kharkivKharkiv

