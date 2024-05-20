General Staff: two battles continue in the Kharkiv sector - near Starytsia and Vovchansk, another one - in Kupyansk direction

Three firefights continue at the Kharkiv and Kupyansk directions, while Russian aircraft struck the areas of Liptsy and near Ivanivka, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a summary of May 20 at 13:30, UNN reports.

"Two firefights continue in the Kharkiv sector, near the village of Starytsia and the town of Vovchansk. The enemy is receiving fierce resistance. Information on the enemy's losses is being clarified. Terrorists launched an air strike near Lyptsi," the General Staff reported.

It is also reported that "in the Kupyansk sector, there is a battle in the area of Sinkivka". "The situation is under control. One attempt of the occupants has already been repelled. The invaders also used aviation twice to attack our positions near Ivanivka," the General Staff said.

