Residents of Kharkiv Oblast warned about possible deterioration of water quality: the reason named

$41.400.03
48.270.21
ukenru
Exclusive
03:38 PM • 590 views
"We invite a Russian agent to our home": military observer on the scandalous decision of the State Aviation Service regarding Mi-8 helicopters
12:47 PM • 33301 views
Car care in autumn: what you need to know
12:29 PM • 29693 views
In Ukraine, men up to and including 22 years old are allowed to travel abroad - government decree
12:09 PM • 9294 views
Ukraine prepares for autumn COVID-19 surge: does the Ministry of Health predict a lockdown
11:13 AM • 29049 views
In Kharkiv region, Russia has no success in advancing deep into Ukraine - Demchenko
Exclusive
11:12 AM • 29582 views
Expert on Magamedrasulov's case: activists' statements cannot be contrasted with the investigation, which is proceeding within the framework of the procedural code
August 27, 07:59 AM • 35442 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in six regions overnight - Ministry of Energy
August 27, 07:35 AM • 82365 views
How to return to work after vacation without stress: 7 proven tips
August 27, 01:39 AM • 80777 views
US President's special representative announced whether Putin wants to end the war in Ukraine
August 26, 04:15 PM • 109376 views
The government allowed men aged 18 to 22 to travel abroad
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
3m/s
44%
752mm
Popular news
Lebanon to present plan for Hezbollah disarmament this week - ReutersAugust 27, 06:24 AM • 48209 views
Bruce Willis's wife spoke about the "hardest decision" she had to make regarding her husbandAugust 27, 08:14 AM • 61901 views
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagementAugust 27, 09:12 AM • 29865 views
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhotoAugust 27, 09:48 AM • 28208 views
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationship12:36 PM • 17519 views
Publications
Ukrainian aviation industry: leadership potential, endurance tests, and the search for new support tools03:18 PM • 1370 views
Is the right to do business in Ukraine no longer protected? The NBU can destroy any bank without punishment03:01 PM • 1986 views
Car care in autumn: what you need to know12:47 PM • 33335 views
How to return to work after vacation without stress: 7 proven tipsAugust 27, 07:35 AM • 82396 views
Laws on Defence City sent to the President for signature: will new prospects open up for the Ukrainian defense industry and aviation?
Exclusive
August 26, 05:12 PM • 91672 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Fedir Venislavskyi
Yulia Svyrydenko
Péter Szijjártó
Masoud Pezeshkian
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
Germany
Hungary
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringPhoto03:52 PM • 108 views
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationship12:36 PM • 17663 views
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhotoAugust 27, 09:48 AM • 28359 views
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagementAugust 27, 09:12 AM • 30010 views
Bruce Willis's wife spoke about the "hardest decision" she had to make regarding her husbandAugust 27, 08:14 AM • 62264 views
Actual
Diia (service)
Oil
COVID-19
Mi-8
SpaceX Starship

Residents of Kharkiv Oblast warned about possible deterioration of water quality: the reason named

Kyiv • UNN

 • 14 views

Low water levels in the rivers of the Siversky Donets sub-basin will cause a deterioration in water quality in Kharkiv and the region in September. This is due to falling water levels and a lack of precipitation.

Residents of Kharkiv Oblast warned about possible deterioration of water quality: the reason named

Due to low water levels in the rivers of the Siversky Donets sub-basin in September, water quality in Kharkiv and the region may deteriorate. This was reported by UNN with reference to a warning from the Kharkiv Regional Center for Hydrometeorology.

During August 20-27, a slow decrease in water levels of 3-12 cm was observed on the Siversky Donets River by the end of the period. On August 23, on the Siversky Donets River near the village of Protopopivka, the water level dropped by 1 cm below the minimum long-term water level for the corresponding month, and this trend continued as of August 27.

- the report says.

It is noted that recent rains had little effect on the water level in the Udy and Lopan rivers, but, as of now, a slow decline has begun in the small rivers of the region.

According to the forecast, by September 1, a gradual increase in air temperatures and cessation of precipitation are expected in the Kharkiv region, which will lead to a further decrease in water levels.

In this regard, the regional center for hydrometeorology warned that low water levels during August may cause complications in the overall water management and environmental situation at the region's water bodies in early September.

This may lead to a deterioration in water quality and a limitation of the volumes of dilution of contaminated wastewater.

- explained the center.

Additionally

Meteorologist Natalia Didenko warned that on August 28, the weather almost throughout Ukraine will be determined by the Mareike anticyclone. Dry and sunny weather with a gradual increase in temperature is expected.

Such weather will last for about a week. Only after September 4 is a weakening of the heat expected in most regions.

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyHealth
Kharkiv Oblast
Donets
Ukraine
Kharkiv