Residents of Kharkiv Oblast warned about possible deterioration of water quality: the reason named

Due to low water levels in the rivers of the Siversky Donets sub-basin in September, water quality in Kharkiv and the region may deteriorate. This was reported by UNN with reference to a warning from the Kharkiv Regional Center for Hydrometeorology.

During August 20-27, a slow decrease in water levels of 3-12 cm was observed on the Siversky Donets River by the end of the period. On August 23, on the Siversky Donets River near the village of Protopopivka, the water level dropped by 1 cm below the minimum long-term water level for the corresponding month, and this trend continued as of August 27. - the report says.

It is noted that recent rains had little effect on the water level in the Udy and Lopan rivers, but, as of now, a slow decline has begun in the small rivers of the region.

According to the forecast, by September 1, a gradual increase in air temperatures and cessation of precipitation are expected in the Kharkiv region, which will lead to a further decrease in water levels.

In this regard, the regional center for hydrometeorology warned that low water levels during August may cause complications in the overall water management and environmental situation at the region's water bodies in early September.

This may lead to a deterioration in water quality and a limitation of the volumes of dilution of contaminated wastewater. - explained the center.

Additionally

Meteorologist Natalia Didenko warned that on August 28, the weather almost throughout Ukraine will be determined by the Mareike anticyclone. Dry and sunny weather with a gradual increase in temperature is expected.

Such weather will last for about a week. Only after September 4 is a weakening of the heat expected in most regions.