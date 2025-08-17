$41.450.00
August 16, 01:32 PM
Before Zelenskyy's visit to Washington: leaders of the "coalition of the willing" to hold a video meeting tomorrow
August 16, 12:47 PM • 70499 views
We have successes in extremely difficult areas near Dobropillia and Pokrovsk: Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff
Exclusive
August 16, 10:46 AM • 50804 views
Trump-Putin Summit in Alaska: What Has Changed for Ukraine
August 16, 09:52 AM • 53743 views
European leaders made a statement after talking with Zelenskyy and Trump about the Alaska summit: what they said about territories and security guarantees
August 16, 08:59 AM • 50488 views
Zelenskyy to arrive at the White House on Monday, then a possible meeting with Putin - Trump
August 16, 07:28 AM • 48374 views
Zelenskyy confirmed a lengthy conversation with Trump about the results of the summit with Putin: heading to Washington on Monday
August 15, 11:06 PM • 244306 views
We could not find full understanding, there is no agreement yet: Trump on negotiations with Putin
August 15, 08:15 PM • 212572 views
Britain to deploy troops to Ukraine within a week of ceasefire - The Telegraph
August 15, 08:08 PM • 167365 views
Alaska Talks: US Considers Sanctions Against Russian Oil Giants to End War
August 15, 07:11 PM • 154722 views
Trump and Putin met in AlaskaPhoto
Trump was "exhausted and annoyed by Putin" after talks in Alaska - WSJ
Sloviansk hit by two "Italmas" drone strikes, one injured
"The war in Ukraine has historical roots": Fico demands security guarantees for Russia
Serbia engulfed in protests: police use gas, ruling party offices destroyed
Ukraine will not be able to safely withdraw troops from Donetsk Oblast without a complete ceasefire - ISW
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 15, 11:14 AM • 338593 views
Mi-8s destroy Russian drones, and their repair will be controlled by a company from the orbit of the Russian military-industrial complex - whose benefit is this decision?August 15, 10:28 AM • 292709 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
August 15, 09:48 AM • 296844 views
Festive table for the Dormition of the Theotokos: a selection of proven pie recipesPhotoAugust 15, 07:14 AM • 304113 views
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
Exclusive
August 14, 02:49 PM • 382792 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Child
Friedrich Merz
Aleksandar Vučić
Ukraine
United States
Alaska
Washington, D.C.
Donetsk Oblast
In the USA, a woman found a white diamond worth almost $30,000 in a diamond park
Record Martian meteorite for $5.3 million and its sale provoked an international scandal
Actor Tom Cruise declined Trump's invitation to the Kennedy Center Honors
Netflix showed a trailer for the second part of the second season of "Wednesday"
Priscilla Presley accused of "unplugging" daughter from life support: musician's widow rejected $50 million lawsuit
The New York Times
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Train
Cruise missile
Football

ISW: Ukraine needs international security guarantees and peacekeepers to deter Russian aggression

Kyiv • UNN

 • 60 views

Ukraine needs international security guarantees and the deployment of a peacekeeping contingent to deter future Russian aggression. Allowing Russia to occupy the Donetsk region will enable it to resume aggression on more favorable terms.

ISW: Ukraine needs international security guarantees and peacekeepers to deter Russian aggression

Ukraine needs reliable international security guarantees and the immediate deployment of an international peacekeeping contingent to deter future Russian aggression. This is stated in the material of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that the probable surrender of currently unoccupied areas of Donetsk Oblast to Russia will contribute to the preparation of Russian forces for renewed aggression against Ukraine on much more favorable terms, avoid a long and bloody struggle for this territory, and provide Russia with the opportunity to build up reserves of human resources and weapons.

Allowing Russia to occupy the rest of Donetsk Oblast would mean handing over Ukraine's "fortress belt" to Russian troops

- analysts predict.

They remind that Russian troops have not been able to advance to the "fortress belt" or capture it since the autumn of 2022.

The Russian military command will almost certainly work to quickly establish strong positions throughout the "fortress belt" and use its infrastructure for military production if Ukrainian forces withdraw their positions from Donetsk Oblast

- ISW suggests.

"The war in Ukraine has historical roots": Fico demands security guarantees for Russia16.08.25, 23:59 • 6592 views

They add that the border area of Donetsk Oblast is naturally poorly suited to act as a reliable defensive line due to the small number of settlements, open fields, and natural obstacles such as the Oskil and Siversky Donets rivers.

"Thus, the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops across the border of Donetsk Oblast would also require the deployment of strong international peacekeeping forces and massive investments in infrastructure compatible with a large-scale, long-term ceasefire monitoring mission to prevent future Russian aggression. However, the lack of a full ceasefire on the front line and long-range strikes will likely hinder the deployment of these international forces," analysts summarize.

Recall

According to ISW forecasts, Ukrainian forces will not be able to carry out a safe and orderly withdrawal of troops from the unoccupied part of Donetsk Oblast in accordance with the demand of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin without a complete ceasefire throughout the theater of operations.

Sikorski: Trump gave Putin a chance to get out of this criminal war, but so far there is no result17.08.25, 03:15 • 1714 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

WarPolitics
Vladimir Putin
Donetsk Oblast
Institute for the Study of War
Donets
Ukraine