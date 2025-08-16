$41.450.00
"The war in Ukraine has historical roots": Fico demands security guarantees for Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 50 views

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico spoke about the "root causes of the war" in Ukraine and called for security guarantees for Russia. He also used talking points from Kremlin rhetoric when commenting on Donald Trump's meeting with Vladimir Putin.

"The war in Ukraine has historical roots": Fico demands security guarantees for Russia

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, in a video address, spoke about the "root causes of the war" in Ukraine and called for security guarantees for Russia. This was reported by UNN.

Details

In particular, commenting on the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, Fico used talking points from Kremlin rhetoric.

The war in Ukraine has historical roots, and we must talk on equal terms about security guarantees for both Ukraine and Russia

- said the head of the Slovak government.

According to him, the summit in Alaska accomplished "several tasks" - in particular, it "rejected the black-and-white view of the military conflict in Ukraine."

The face-to-face meeting between the leaders of the US and Russia gave impetus to the normalization of relations between Russia and the United States. The meeting erased the single standard view of the war that the Biden administration so strongly promoted and that a group of influential players in the European Union still promotes

- Fico summarized.

He added that since 2014, Russians have considered any Ukrainian government illegitimate, so they "will not consider Zelenskyy a worthy interlocutor, especially when they have resources and they believe they can achieve their goals by military means."

Recall

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico stated that the coming days will show whether EU countries will support the peace process. He also expressed doubt about the effectiveness of the current European strategy to weaken Russia.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Vladimir Putin
Donald Trump
Robert Fico
European Union
Joe Biden
Slovakia
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine