Slovakia is among the countries that provide Ukraine with the most intensive assistance, however, neighborly relations cannot be "just a one-way ticket". This was stated by the Prime Minister of this country, Robert Fico, quoted by Dennik N, informs UNN.

Details

Responding to the statement of the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs regarding his anti-Ukrainian position, Fico noted that he is consistent in his position regarding the Russian-Ukrainian conflict.

I wish for an immediate just peace for Ukraine and an end to the senseless killing of Slavs - said the politician.

He emphasized that his country provides Ukraine with critically important electricity supplies, and Kyiv uses European legislation that "obliges us to provide Slovak infrastructure for gas supply to the territory of Ukraine."

On the other hand, the President of Ukraine stopped gas supplies to Slovakia through Ukrainian territory, thereby causing significant damage to Slovakia. ... Ukraine expects everyone to always come to its aid - Fico complained.

"Slovakia does not need lecturing": Fico responded to Merz's threats of consequences for deviating from the EU course

He added that the right to a different opinion, expressed in a normal form, is the basis of democracy, and limiting this right is the beginning of the end of democracy.

"As the Prime Minister of a sovereign country, I will uphold the right to freedom of speech and a different opinion, even if it causes nervousness among my colleagues in the EU and in neighboring Ukraine. Even if my sovereign opinion regarding the military conflict in Ukraine almost cost me my life," Fico summarized.

Context

Earlier, Robert Fico stated that Ukraine suffers the greatest losses, regardless of the results of the agreements between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin following the meeting in Alaska. He referred to an old African saying that "it doesn't matter whether elephants fight or have sex, the grass always suffers."

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine stated that with such messages, the Slovak Prime Minister insults the memory of those killed in the war and the suffering of millions of Ukrainian families.

Recall

In June, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico stated that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy allegedly hates him, so their meeting "has no meaning."

Slovakia will never support the EU's rejection of Russian gas and asks to postpone sanctions - Fico