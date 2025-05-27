"Slovakia does not need lecturing": Fico responded to Merz's threats with consequences for deviating from the EU course

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has sharply criticized German Chancellor Friedrich Merz's statement on increasing pressure on the governments of Hungary and Slovakia over their position on russia. The head of the Slovak government said that his country does not need to be lectured. This was reported by UNN with reference to Aktuality and Fico's Facebook.

Details

Prime Minister Fico rejected any threats from the European Union. The chancellor's statements are unacceptable in modern Europe, he said during a visit to Armenia.

If someone wants to promote a policy of one compulsory opinion, then this is the end of democracy in Europe. No one can threaten us here, claiming that if we do not obey, they will take care of us. – added Fico.

According to him, Slovakia's positions are based not on "vanity or narrow-mindedness", but on the interests of the country.

Slovakia's sovereign positions do not arise from vanity, but are based on the national interests of the state. The policy of one compulsory opinion is a denial of sovereignty and democracy. If I listen to these aggressive remarks, I get the impression that the best of times are not waiting for us. - said the head of the government of Slovakia.

And he added that it is not the way to achieve cohesion and cooperation. This style of communication is counterproductive.

Reminder

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated that the EU will not allow a minority to block decisions of the European Union, referring to the policies of the governments of Hungary and Slovakia regarding Russia. He stressed that there are instruments of influence, including the cessation of funding.