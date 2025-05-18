$41.470.00
Fico announced his readiness to support a referendum in Slovakia on the abolition of sanctions against Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 52 views

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico announced the possibility of holding a referendum on the abolition of sanctions against Russia. He believes that the sanctions harm Europe, not Russia.

Fico announced his readiness to support a referendum in Slovakia on the abolition of sanctions against Russia

Slovakia is considering the possibility of lifting future sanctions against Russia. For this, a referendum may be held in the country. This is reported by UNN with reference to a statement by Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico.

Details

On Saturday, May 17, Robert Fico, in an interview published on his Facebook page, answered a reporter's question about calls in Slovakia. They concern a referendum on the abolition of sanctions against the Russian Federation.

I don't think a referendum is needed on this issue. But if there is such a referendum, I will support it

- said Fico.

In his opinion, Russia was able to adapt to the sanctions, and now such restrictions only harm Europe.

According to the Prime Minister of Slovakia, the latest proposals to quickly adopt a large sanctions package against Russia seem inappropriate. The politician believes that such sanctions allegedly only deepen the confrontation between Russia and Ukraine.

"I have always said that we will see if the sanctions harm the Slovak Republic. If there are any sanctions that could harm the Slovak Republic, we will veto them," the head of the Slovak government added.

Reminder

The new EU sanctions package, announced as "tough", reportedly does not go beyond the previous 16th. The package does not include controversial proposals amid fears of a veto from Hungary or Slovakia.

Slovaks are the least willing to defend their country with weapons in their hands compared to Czechs and Poles - survey15.05.25, 16:02 • 4458 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

Politics
Robert Fico
European Union
Europe
Slovakia
Hungary
Ukraine
