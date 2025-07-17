Slovakia will never support the EU's rejection of Russian gas and asks to postpone sanctions - Fico

Slovakia will never support the European Union's REPowerEU initiative, which envisages abandoning Russian gas from January 1, 2028. Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico wrote about this in an open letter to EC President Ursula von der Leyen, UNN reports.

The Slovak Republic will never support the REPowerEU initiative in the field of gas supply, as it will harm Slovak households and the economy, and will further reduce the competitiveness of the entire EU. By submitting this proposal, the EC grossly ignores the political mandate approved by the European Council. - Fico's letter, which he published on his X social media page, states.

According to the politician, he is fully aware that Slovakia cannot exercise its veto right on the REPowerEU proposal.

We consider this proposal to be a sanction and therefore, naturally, link it to the proposed 18th package of sanctions against the Russian Federation. Therefore, we expect that the vote on the 18th package can only take place after the significant risks associated with REPowerEU in the field of gas supply from 2028 are resolved. - the Prime Minister of Slovakia said.

He noted that neither Slovak opposition parties nor businesses support the European Union initiative.

"Under these circumstances, I ask you to use the coming hours and days to continue the dialogue between the Slovak government and the European Commission, in particular in the interests of a clear interpretation of the obligations that the EC assumes at the political level and which are formulated in your letter of July 15, 2025. Until then, Slovakia will ask for a postponement of the vote on the 18th package of sanctions," Fico wrote in the letter.

Recall

EU foreign ministers failed to reach an agreement on the 18th package of sanctions against Russia on July 16. Discussions on the issue may resume on Friday, despite Poland's optimism and Slovakia's resistance.

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico announced his intention to postpone the vote on the 18th package of EU sanctions against Russia. Slovakia seeks an exception that would allow it to fulfill its contract with Gazprom until 2034, rejecting the EC's proposal to stop Russian gas supplies from 2028.

Fico responded to Fiala's letter on the 18th package of sanctions: "Respect the Slovak national-state interest"