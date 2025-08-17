$41.450.00
Sikorski: Trump gave Putin a chance to get out of this criminal war, but so far there is no result

Kyiv • UNN

 • 32 views

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski commented on the negotiations between Trump and Putin, stating that the US is giving Russia a chance to withdraw from the war. Poland will not send troops to Ukraine, but will provide it with concrete assistance.

In diplomacy, you always have to give your opponent what Americans call a retreat — a chance to “get out of his way,” and sometimes you have to pay for it. This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Deputy Prime Minister of Poland Radosław Sikorski, commenting on the negotiations in Alaska between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, reports UNN with reference to TVN24.

Details

According to the politician, "flattery or a smile costs nothing."

But at the same time, professional teams must work to turn the leaders' intentions into written agreements. And we don't have that yet

- said Sikorski.

He also indicated that he "interprets" Trump's meeting with Putin as "the fact that the President of the United States tells Putin: "I am giving you a chance to get out of this criminal war while saving face, take advantage of this opportunity."

Sikorski also announced that Poland will participate in Sunday's meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing."

We are part of this coalition, although we do not intend to send troops to Ukraine

- clarified the head of the Polish Foreign Ministry.

He added that Warsaw will continue to adhere to the principle of "Nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine." At the same time, Kyiv "can count on certain things from us - specific types of weapons, specific financial assistance, a path to fulfilling the conditions and joining the European Union."

Recall

Polish President Karol Nawrocki stated that Putin's statements should be treated with great caution, and called on the West to maintain unity. According to him, any decisions regarding Ukraine should be made only with its direct participation.

Poland is preparing new packages of military aid for Ukraine - Sikorski01.08.25, 23:30 • 4105 views

