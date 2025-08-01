Poland is preparing new packages of military aid for Ukraine - Sikorski

Poland is stepping up military support for Ukraine: negotiations are currently underway for the 47th aid package, and the 48th and 49th are also being prepared. This was reported by RFM 24 with reference to Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski, according to UNN.

We discussed the implementation of the 47th military aid package and the ongoing work on packages 48 and 49, which are particularly important for Ukraine as they will provide significant support to defense capabilities - Radosław Sikorski said after a meeting with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha.

According to him, Warsaw strongly advocates for further strengthening military assistance to Ukraine.

Radosław Sikorski noted that key partners reacted positively to Poland's arguments regarding the importance of continued support for Ukraine.

We welcome President Donald Trump's decision to resume support for Ukraine. I am especially glad that this was done in response to information about damage to the Polish consulate in Kyiv - said the Polish Foreign Minister.

It will be recalled that on February 25, 2025, Poland announced the 46th aid package for Ukraine worth over 200 million euros. The country has already trained a third of all Ukrainian military personnel in the EU and plans to continue the training mission.

