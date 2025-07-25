Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski asked Kit Kellogg, special representative of US President Donald Trump, to resume arms supplies to Ukraine after the Russian shelling on July 4. This is stated in The Telegraph material, reports UNN.

As noted in the publication, Kellogg and Sikorski spoke on the phone on the morning of July 4. During the conversation, the head of the Polish Foreign Ministry reported that a Russian missile damaged the building of the consular section of the Polish embassy in Kyiv.

Putin mocks your peace efforts. Please resume anti-aircraft ammunition supplies to Ukraine - the publication quotes Sikorski.

The publication also notes that Kellogg, after talking with the head of the Polish Foreign Ministry, called Donald Trump and informed him about the attack, during which the embassy and consulate of a NATO member country, which is Poland, were damaged. The material states that the special representative "took the opportunity" and called on the US to resume arms supplies to Ukraine.

During the phone call, it was the warning about the embassy strike that seemed to impress General Kellogg the most. As a retired three-star general, he knew this was the type of incident that leads to escalating wars and eventually spiraling out of control. What happened next can be seen as the first in a series of events that marked Trump's reversal on Ukraine - stated in The Telegraph material.

UNN also reported that the first Patriot air defense system battery promised by US President Donald Trump, along with missiles for it, arrived in Ukraine.