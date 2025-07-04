$41.720.09
"Drones will not scare us. We are with Ukraine" - Poland's Chargé d'Affaires in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 205 views

Poland's Chargé d'Affaires in Ukraine, Piotr Łukasiewicz, reaffirmed Poland's support for Ukraine after the night attack on Kyiv, during which the building of the consular section of the Polish embassy was damaged. The spokesman for the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized the lack of air defense systems in Ukraine.

"Drones will not scare us. We are with Ukraine" - Poland's Chargé d'Affaires in Ukraine

Piotr Łukasiewicz, Poland's Chargé d'Affaires ad interim in Ukraine, assured of Poland's unwavering support for Ukraine after a night of massive attacks on Kyiv, when a drone fragment damaged the building of the consular section of the Polish embassy. The diplomat wrote about this on his X social media page, as reported by UNN.

Drones will not scare us. We are with Ukraine. Until victory

- stated Piotr Łukasiewicz.

Details

Meanwhile, Polish Foreign Ministry spokesman Paweł Wroński told RMF FM that Polish diplomatic mission staff in Kyiv were in shelters during the attack, according to instructions.

They are safe and sound, though very tired, because this is another raid on Kyiv. It is clearly visible, as Minister Sikorski noted, that Ukrainians are starting to lack air defense means

- said Wroński.

Recall

After the damage to the diplomatic mission in Kyiv on the night of July 4, Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski called on the US to resume ammunition supplies to Ukraine and impose new sanctions against Russia.

Kyiv shelling on July 4: Russians damaged Polish consulate04.07.25, 12:15 • 1150 views

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

WarPoliticsNews of the World
United States
Ukraine
Kyiv
Poland
Tesla
