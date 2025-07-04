"Drones will not scare us. We are with Ukraine" - Poland's Chargé d'Affaires in Ukraine

Piotr Łukasiewicz, Poland's Chargé d'Affaires ad interim in Ukraine, assured of Poland's unwavering support for Ukraine after a night of massive attacks on Kyiv, when a drone fragment damaged the building of the consular section of the Polish embassy. The diplomat wrote about this on his X social media page, as reported by UNN.

Drones will not scare us. We are with Ukraine. Until victory - stated Piotr Łukasiewicz.

Meanwhile, Polish Foreign Ministry spokesman Paweł Wroński told RMF FM that Polish diplomatic mission staff in Kyiv were in shelters during the attack, according to instructions.

They are safe and sound, though very tired, because this is another raid on Kyiv. It is clearly visible, as Minister Sikorski noted, that Ukrainians are starting to lack air defense means - said Wroński.

After the damage to the diplomatic mission in Kyiv on the night of July 4, Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski called on the US to resume ammunition supplies to Ukraine and impose new sanctions against Russia.

