Kyiv shelling on July 4: Russians damaged Polish consulate

Kyiv • UNN

 • 645 views

During the shelling of Kyiv on July 4, the building of the consular section of the Polish embassy was damaged. Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski called on the US to resume ammunition supplies to Ukraine and impose new sanctions against Russia.

During the shelling of the Ukrainian capital on July 4, Russians damaged the building of the consular department of the Polish embassy. This was written by Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski on the social network "X", reports UNN.

Details

Sikorski stated that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is mocking US President Donald Trump's peace efforts. He called on Washington to resume supplying Ukraine with air defense ammunition and to impose new tough sanctions against Russia.

The massive Russian shelling last night caused fires and significant damage, including to the Polish consulate in Kyiv. President Trump, Putin is mocking your peace efforts. Please resume supplying anti-aircraft ammunition to Ukraine and impose tough new sanctions against the aggressor

– Sikorski said.

Massive Russian attack last night has caused fires and much damage, including to the Polish consulate in Kyiv.

President Trump, Putin is mocking your peace efforts.

Please restore supplies of anti-aircraft ammunition to Ukraine and impose tough new sanctions on the aggressor.

Recall

US President Donald Trump said that during a phone conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, he "made no progress" in reaching a ceasefire agreement.

At the same time, Putin stated that Russia would not abandon "the elimination of all root causes of the confrontation that arose.

Donald Trump also stated that he is going to have a phone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. This will happen against the backdrop of Trump's failed conversation with Putin.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy himself called the Russian attack on July 4 "a demonstratively significant and cynical strike". At the same time, the Center for Countering Disinformation stated that Putin deliberately ordered the attack on Kyiv after talking to Trump.

According to the head of the CPD Andriy Kovalenko, the Kremlin is trying to send a signal to the US that it should not help Ukraine and prevent Russia from conquering a sovereign state.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

