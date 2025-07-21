New rules in occupied Mariupol: water on schedule - once every two days

$41.750.12
48.610.15
ukenru
Bahanets: NABU most often leaks information regarding investigative actions
Exclusive
10:21 AM • 11516 views
Bahanets: NABU most often leaks information regarding investigative actions
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 26545 views
Almost one hundred citizens became victims of human trafficking in the first six months of 2025 - Ministry of Social Policy
09:37 AM • 26665 views
Zelenskyy appointed new ambassadors to 16 countries and international organizations: decrees
Exclusive
09:08 AM • 28974 views
Searches of those suspected of treason without court orders justified - MP Vlasenko
Exclusive
07:58 AM • 32614 views
Expert on NABU detention: counterintelligence did important work
July 21, 05:40 AM • 42151 views
SBU and Prosecutor General's Office conduct searches at NABU: what is known
July 21, 03:31 AM • 86509 views
Ivano-Frankivsk experienced the largest attack since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion
Exclusive
July 20, 09:39 AM • 81465 views
The man who attacked a shopping mall visitor with a knife in Kyiv turned out to be a former military serviceman
Exclusive
July 20, 07:27 AM • 155483 views
One of the most stressful weeks of the year: astro-forecast for July 21–27
July 19, 09:47 PM • 150075 views
Usyk defeated Dubois by knockout in the fifth round and became the undisputed world champion (video)
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+25°
3.4m/s
59%
743mm
Popular news
Khmelnytskyi region attacked by Russia: houses damaged in Kamianets-Podilskyi districtJuly 21, 05:59 AM • 14043 views
Number of injured in Kyiv from the Russian attack has increased to seven06:20 AM • 51552 views
All 24 Russian missiles, including "Kinzhals", 200 out of 426 drones shot down or suppressed overnight over Ukraine: details from the Air Force06:44 AM • 31472 views
"So that no one has any doubt about the transparency of the Prosecutor General's Office's activities": Kravchenko explained why he personally supports the prosecution in the Molochko case09:16 AM • 31995 views
New Russian tactic of using "Shaheds" increases the number of hits in Ukraine - FT11:03 AM • 19302 views
Publications
Aircraft manufacturing without support: how a strategic industry loses development opportunities
Exclusive
July 18, 03:17 PM • 336883 views
People's Deputy Hurin got into a scandal: why his statement outraged the militaryJuly 18, 02:37 PM • 258091 views
Retrograde Mercury 2025: Which three zodiac signs await trialsJuly 18, 11:48 AM • 321773 views
Usyk vs. Dubois: Bookmakers' odds and when the rematch for the undisputed world champion title will beginJuly 18, 10:40 AM • 338236 views
New additions to the new government: what is known about Denys Uliutin, Taras Kachka, and Oleksiy SobolevJuly 17, 02:31 PM • 514865 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Denys Shmyhal
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
Ruslan Kravchenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Poland
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Investigation against Kneecap regarding Glastonbury performance closedJuly 19, 07:54 AM • 82782 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekendJuly 18, 06:06 PM • 178722 views
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiereJuly 18, 12:24 PM • 197914 views
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concertJuly 17, 05:00 PM • 197013 views
Queen Camilla celebrates 78th birthday: William and Kate congratulate Prince of Wales's stepmotherJuly 17, 01:55 PM • 198905 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Financial Times
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
MIM-104 Patriot
Fox News

New rules in occupied Mariupol: water on schedule - once every two days

Kyiv • UNN

 • 504 views

Occupied Mariupol is facing a critical water shortage, with water supplied only once every two days on an irregular schedule. The occupation authorities acknowledge the problem, but their solutions are ineffective.

New rules in occupied Mariupol: water on schedule - once every two days

Occupied Mariupol is plunging into a water supply nightmare. The situation, which has been ignored by the invaders since the occupation, has reached a critical point: now water is supplied only once every two days, and even then - according to a phantom schedule that the occupation authorities are unable to adhere to. This was reported by the Mariupol City Council, according to UNN.

Details

According to the "new rules," residents of Mariupol can expect water only from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM once every two days.

However, as the occupiers themselves openly admit, even these meager four hours are not a guarantee. Instead of what was promised, water may appear for only an hour. Currently, the entire occupied Donetsk region is suffering from a catastrophic water shortage, which is only deepening every year. The head of the so-called "DPR" Denis Pushilin was forced to convene an "emergency meeting," acknowledging the scale of the problem. Their "solutions" look like desperate attempts to put out a fire: clearing the Krynka riverbed, "transferring" water from the last living reservoirs, where there is also a lack of water, delivering water, and installing tanks. But this is just a drop in the ocean that does not solve the problem

- the report says.

It is noted that the Ukrainian side constantly raised the alarm, warning of an imminent water catastrophe in Mariupol. However, the Russian invaders cynically ignored all warnings, denied the problem, and delayed its solution until the city found itself in a critical situation.

Before the occupation, Mariupol received water from two reliable sources: the Siversky Donets canal and the backup Starokrymske reservoir. The Russian invasion destroyed critically important water supply networks, damaging the Siversky Donets. The city was forced to switch to a single backup water supply, which the occupiers, through their criminal negligence and inaction, brought to complete exhaustion.

Initially, the Russian occupiers deliberately destroyed the region's water supply. Mariupol is living proof of a war crime, where the invaders systematically destroyed water, energy, and gas networks to create impossible conditions for people's survival. They sought not just to occupy, but to destroy all life. Then they cynically silenced the consequences of the city's destruction and human losses. Recently, they have been trying to create a new, attractive image of the city of "affordable mortgages" for Russians. But they have not solved the key issues with water and sewage, which have reached catastrophic proportions. And this shows their true attitude towards the occupied regions

- said Mariupol Mayor Vadym Boichenko.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that residents of Russian-occupied Mariupol are dissatisfied with the quality of water in their taps.

Yana Sokolivska

Yana Sokolivska

SocietyWar
Donetsk Oblast
Donets
Mariupol
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9