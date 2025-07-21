Occupied Mariupol is plunging into a water supply nightmare. The situation, which has been ignored by the invaders since the occupation, has reached a critical point: now water is supplied only once every two days, and even then - according to a phantom schedule that the occupation authorities are unable to adhere to. This was reported by the Mariupol City Council, according to UNN.

According to the "new rules," residents of Mariupol can expect water only from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM once every two days.

However, as the occupiers themselves openly admit, even these meager four hours are not a guarantee. Instead of what was promised, water may appear for only an hour. Currently, the entire occupied Donetsk region is suffering from a catastrophic water shortage, which is only deepening every year. The head of the so-called "DPR" Denis Pushilin was forced to convene an "emergency meeting," acknowledging the scale of the problem. Their "solutions" look like desperate attempts to put out a fire: clearing the Krynka riverbed, "transferring" water from the last living reservoirs, where there is also a lack of water, delivering water, and installing tanks. But this is just a drop in the ocean that does not solve the problem - the report says.

It is noted that the Ukrainian side constantly raised the alarm, warning of an imminent water catastrophe in Mariupol. However, the Russian invaders cynically ignored all warnings, denied the problem, and delayed its solution until the city found itself in a critical situation.

Before the occupation, Mariupol received water from two reliable sources: the Siversky Donets canal and the backup Starokrymske reservoir. The Russian invasion destroyed critically important water supply networks, damaging the Siversky Donets. The city was forced to switch to a single backup water supply, which the occupiers, through their criminal negligence and inaction, brought to complete exhaustion.

Initially, the Russian occupiers deliberately destroyed the region's water supply. Mariupol is living proof of a war crime, where the invaders systematically destroyed water, energy, and gas networks to create impossible conditions for people's survival. They sought not just to occupy, but to destroy all life. Then they cynically silenced the consequences of the city's destruction and human losses. Recently, they have been trying to create a new, attractive image of the city of "affordable mortgages" for Russians. But they have not solved the key issues with water and sewage, which have reached catastrophic proportions. And this shows their true attitude towards the occupied regions - said Mariupol Mayor Vadym Boichenko.

