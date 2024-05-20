ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
General Staff: fighting continues in the Kharkiv sector near Starytsia and Vovchansk, occupants are trying to advance in the Kupyansk sector

General Staff: fighting continues in the Kharkiv sector near Starytsia and Vovchansk, occupants are trying to advance in the Kupyansk sector

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 47778 views

According to the General Staff, the occupants have made a total of 58 attempts to force our soldiers out of their positions. Combat continues in 17 areas.

In the Kharkiv sector, fighting continues near Starytsia and Vovchansk. In the Kupyansk sector, the occupants continue to try to advance in the areas of Synkivka, Berestove and Ivanivka, UNN reports, citing the General Staff as of 16.30.

Details

According to the General Staff, the occupants have made a total of 58 attempts to force our soldiers out of their positions. Combat continues in 17 areas. The enemy continues to attack most actively in the Pokrovske sector.

In Chernihiv and Sumy regions, as of now, the invaders have fired 13 times at different localities with artillery. In particular, the enemy fired in the direction of Myropilske, Yunakivka and Lisne.

In the Kharkiv sector, fighting continues near Starytsia and Vovchansk. The enemy used the aviation component five more times: twice fired from helicopter gunships near Hranov and dropped unmanned aerial vehicles in the areas of Zhovtneve and Lyptsi. Since the beginning of the day, the total number of air strikes has reached six.

In the Kupyansk sector, occupants' attempts to advance in the areas of Synkivka, Berestove and Ivanivka continue. The situation is under control. Three attacks by Russian occupants have already been repelled near Novoyehorivka and the previously mentioned Synkivka.

In the Siverskiy sector, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have been holding back the enemy's offensive for quite some time now, trying to advance in the area of Bilohorivka. Our soldiers have also severely curtailed the enemy's activity near Vyymka and Rozdolivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, fighting continues in the area of Novyi. Having failed in six attacks in this area earlier in the day, the enemy launched five air strikes - three times dropping guided bombs in the area of Chasovyi Yar, once on the village of New York in Donetsk region, and also used Su-25 attack aircraft near Pivdenne.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the total number of combat engagements increased to 24, eight of which are ongoing. The enemy is trying to find weaknesses in our defense near Umanske and Severne. In addition, the enemy dropped a total of eight UAVs near Oleksandropol, Kalynove and Zhelanne.

In the Vremivsk sector, near Staromayorsk, four invaders' attacks were repelled. Twice the enemy accompanied its actions with air strikes.

Apart from the fact that the enemy carried out an air strike in the Orikhivsk sector, near Novoandriyivka, the situation in the rest of the sector remains unchanged, the General Staff summarized.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

