Another reservoir near occupied Mariupol is rapidly drying up

Another reservoir, Pavlopil, is drying up near occupied Mariupol, UNN reports with reference to the Mariupol City Council.

After the critical shallowing of the Starokrymske reservoir, which became the only source of water supply for occupied Mariupol, the invaders announced a project to transfer water from the Pavlopil reservoir. Currently, the local pseudo-administration is announcing the active laying of pipes for the launch of the water pipeline next year. - the message says.

However, according to the Center for the Study of Occupation, the situation in the Pavlopil reservoir is also difficult. Its shallowing is being recorded.

Higher up the river from the water intake point, this can already be visually seen. The shallowing of Starokrymske began in the same way only a year ago. - reported by the Center for the Study of Occupation.

The city council reminded that the water supply crisis in Mariupol is worsening due to the accelerated shallowing of the Starokrymske reservoir. The approximate debit of the reservoir is 35 thousand cubic meters per day. And the city needs to supply 150 thousand cubic meters. Before the occupation, Mariupol took water from two sources - the Siversky Donets canal and the reserve Starokrymske reservoir. During the Russian invasion, the Siversky Donets was damaged. Mariupol switched to only reserve water supply from the reservoir.

