US-Ukraine talks on "Trump's peace plan" to continue on Saturday, likely throughout the weekend – Axios
03:45 PM • 10363 views
The main Christmas tree of the country lit up in Kyiv: what it was decorated with
02:41 PM • 13862 views
Saint Nicholas has already arrived in Ukraine - border guards
December 5, 11:17 AM • 30968 views
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?
December 5, 08:37 AM • 25871 views
IMF named additional conditions for a new program with Ukraine in addition to the 2026 Budget
Exclusive
December 5, 07:29 AM • 30078 views
Heart attack, blood clots, and diabetes: why energy drinks are dangerous for teenagers
December 4, 08:25 PM • 41941 views
Defense Forces hit one of Russia's largest chemical enterprises - General Staff
December 4, 07:56 PM • 48564 views
The Ukrainian delegation will continue negotiations in the US today, the task is to get full information about what was said in Russia - Zelenskyy
December 4, 04:56 PM • 41284 views
Four unknown drones followed the flight path of the plane carrying Zelensky as he headed to Ireland - Media
Exclusive
December 4, 03:01 PM • 73225 views
Revocation of Odrex's medical license is not the end yet: what the Ministry of Health must do to stop the "conveyor belt of tragedies"
US Supreme Court to review Trump's revocation of birthright citizenship

Kyiv • UNN

 • 210 views

The US Supreme Court will consider President Donald Trump's planned revocation of automatic birthright citizenship. Lower courts had previously ruled this executive order unconstitutional.

US Supreme Court to review Trump's revocation of birthright citizenship

The US Supreme Court has announced it will review President Donald Trump's planned repeal of automatic birthright citizenship, marking the first direct clash at the highest level over an executive order that lower courts had previously deemed unconstitutional. Bloomberg reports this, as cited by UNN.

Details

The justices will consider the administration's appeal in a case challenging Trump's executive order. Lower courts had unanimously stated that this order contradicts the 14th Amendment to the Constitution, federal immigration law, and Supreme Court precedents.

Trump administration announces pause on asylum decisions in US after shooting29.11.25, 11:46 • 4466 views

The decision to hear the case means the court will likely hear arguments early next year and issue a ruling by July.

The essence of Trump's plan is to reject the understanding of the 14th Amendment, which grants citizenship to virtually everyone born on US soil. Trump seeks to limit this right only to infants where at least one parent is a US citizen or a green card holder.

Trump plans to expand US travel ban to 30 countries after Washington shooting02.12.25, 23:01 • 12261 view

This provision was adopted to grant citizenship to newly freed slaves and their children, not to children of foreigners temporarily visiting the United States, or illegal aliens

— emphasized US Solicitor General D. John Sauer.

However, opponents emphasize that Trump's executive order "categorically contradicts the constitutional text, precedents of this Court, congressional enactments, long-standing executive branch practice, scholarly consensus, and over a century of the nation's everyday practice."

Trump administration plans review of status of all refugees in US admitted under Biden - media26.11.25, 08:50 • 4359 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
US Elections
Supreme Court of the United States
Bloomberg L.P.
United States