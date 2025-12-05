US Supreme Court to review Trump's revocation of birthright citizenship

The US Supreme Court has announced it will review President Donald Trump's planned repeal of automatic birthright citizenship, marking the first direct clash at the highest level over an executive order that lower courts had previously deemed unconstitutional. Bloomberg reports this, as cited by UNN.

Details

The justices will consider the administration's appeal in a case challenging Trump's executive order. Lower courts had unanimously stated that this order contradicts the 14th Amendment to the Constitution, federal immigration law, and Supreme Court precedents.

Trump administration announces pause on asylum decisions in US after shooting

The decision to hear the case means the court will likely hear arguments early next year and issue a ruling by July.

The essence of Trump's plan is to reject the understanding of the 14th Amendment, which grants citizenship to virtually everyone born on US soil. Trump seeks to limit this right only to infants where at least one parent is a US citizen or a green card holder.

Trump plans to expand US travel ban to 30 countries after Washington shooting

This provision was adopted to grant citizenship to newly freed slaves and their children, not to children of foreigners temporarily visiting the United States, or illegal aliens — emphasized US Solicitor General D. John Sauer.

However, opponents emphasize that Trump's executive order "categorically contradicts the constitutional text, precedents of this Court, congressional enactments, long-standing executive branch practice, scholarly consensus, and over a century of the nation's everyday practice."

Trump administration plans review of status of all refugees in US admitted under Biden - media